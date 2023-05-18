Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer would love to stay at Old Trafford this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old joined the Red Devils on loan from Bayern Munich in January, and Romano says he's very happy with life under Erik ten Hag.

Man United transfer news — Marcel Sabitzer

According to the Daily Star, United will have to pay Bayern £30m if they want to sign Sabitzer permanently.

The outlet states that the German club have raised their price tag after the Austrian's impressive displays during his loan spell at Old Trafford.

Transfer insider Dean Jones, however, has told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Sabitzer to cost less if he's sold this summer.

The former RB Leipzig man will miss United's last two Premier League fixtures and FA Cup final after picking up a knee injury.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Marcel Sabitzer?

Romano says Sabitzer is keen to remain at United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist said: "I'm sure that he wants to stay at Manchester United, so Sabitzer is just waiting for Man United to make a decision. He would love to stay; he would love to continue. He's very happy with the club, with the team-mates, with the manager."

Should Man United be willing to pay £30m to sign Marcel Sabitzer permanently?

Yes, as it isn't the most outrageous fee in this day and age. Turning 30 next year, you can understand any reluctance to spend that amount of money on him, but the Austria international has already proven that he has a lot to offer to United.

He's come up with a few goals for them, scoring in their FA Cup quarter-final win against Fulham in March, and looks capable of playing in the Premier League.

"He’s doing fantastic," Ten Hag said when discussing Sabitzer last month (via Daily Mirror). "He’s adjusted well to Manchester United and the Premier League. He’s an intelligent player and we’re happy with his role at this moment."

Does he have to do more to become one of the first names on the team sheet at Old Trafford? Perhaps. But from what Sabitzer has shown in a United shirt this season, he could be a very good squad player for them going forward.

Ultimately, if Ten Hag is looking to add numbers to his midfield this summer, then Sabitzer is certainly one name worth considering.