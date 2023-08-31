Manchester United outcast Harry Maguire could call time on his Old Trafford this summer and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has issued the latest on his future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The England regular was restricted to just 1,593 minutes of football last season as he only managed to cement a bit-part role during Erik ten Hag’s inaugural campaign in charge.

Manchester United transfer news – Harry Maguire

Arriving for £80m from Leicester City back in 2019, many Manchester United fans believed they had found their long-term centre-back option; however, the future of the Englishman has remained in the balance ever since Lisandro Martínez and Raphael Varane arrived at the club.

The day that Ten Hag stripped him of his captaincy duties and handed them to teammate Bruno Fernandes instead was the point where his days at Old Trafford became scarily numbered. Maguire had his chance to up his game time as, earlier in the window, West Ham United’s offer - worth £30m - had been accepted by the Premier League stalwarts, though complications surrounding a £7m pay-out caused the move to collapse.

And despite him still receiving an international call-up from Gareth Southgate this time around, the England boss’ previous comments, via the Mirror, that he can’t guarantee minutes to those not playing regularly will certainly be a concern and so, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Maguire explore pastures new this summer. Now, Sky Sports’ Sheth has issued an update on the 30-year-old’s future in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Manchester United and Harry Maguire?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said: “I just wonder whether Harry Maguire will just stick it out in this transfer window particularly because Manchester United have got a few injury problems there and revisit it in January. If he’s finding his first team opportunities are really, really limited again come January, he’ll need to make a decision 100% because there’s the Euros at the end of the season, and he’s going to need to be playing football to get into the team, let alone the squad.

“And I think whereas last season, he probably just made enough appearances for Gareth Southgate to play him in those internationals, this time it looks slightly different. Only because there are a number of other central defenders who are English who are getting more game time than Harry Maguire at their respective clubs.

What next for Manchester United?

Despite spending just shy of £164m this summer already, Manchester United are poised to sign another midfielder off the back of Mason Mount’s injury. Fiorentina and Morocco ace Sofyan Amrabat has quickly become the club’s priority signing, despite the Serie A club turning down the Red Devil's opening loan approach, worth €2m. The Athletic's report suggests they would prefer a permanent switch.

According to 90min’s Graeme Bailey, however, Fiorentina have agreed to make the 27-year-old’s move to Old Trafford a loan, though they are persistent that an obligation to buy is inserted before the move is rubber-stamped. The transfer expert understands that talks between all relevant parties are now progressing, while personal terms have already been discussed and agreed.