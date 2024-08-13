Highlights Sander Berge was omitted from Burnley's squad for their Championship opener.

The 26-year-old is among potential midfield targets for Man United this summer.

Berge did not feature at all in Burnley's pre-season matches.

Burnley midfielder Sander Berge’s future at Turf Moor has taken a new twist as the Manchester United target was omitted from the Clarets’ squad for their Championship opener against Luton Town.

The 26-year-old did not feature in Burnley’s 4-1 victory at Kenilworth Road, fueling further speculation over his future at the club this summer.

Burnley did not issue an explanation for the Norwegian’s absence – Berge, dubbed as "unbelievable" by John Egan, did not feature at all in pre-season matches, and it remains unclear whether it’s an injury-related issue.

Berge was named as a Manchester United target earlier this month by The Athletic, as the Red Devils continue to consider their options in their search for a midfielder.

The Norway international, who could earn £100k-a-week at Old Trafford, is eyed as a cheaper alternative to Manuel Ugarte, who, despite giving the green light over a move to Old Trafford, has yet to see an official offer from the Red Devils.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Berge and Ugarte are among the six-name shortlist of midfielders being considered by Man United at the moment, alongside Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

Man Utd ‘in Talks’ Over Berge

Remains on the Red Devils’ radar

Speaking on Sky Sports News, reporter Mark McAdam revealed that Berge has remained on Manchester United’s radar for a potential summer move:

“One of the players that we know Manchester United are interested in is the Burnley midfielder Sander Berge. “Now he’s not in the squad, not in the eleven, not on the bench, not travelled to Luton. Can we read anything into that? I don’t know. “That is one player that’s very much on the radar of Manchester United. They are in talks with Burnley.”

After finalising deals for Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, Man United are expected to shift their focus to bolstering their options in the middle of the park.

Other than the expiry of Sofyan Amrabat’s loan, midfield remains the one area with no changes at all this summer, despite rumours over Scott McTominay and Casemiro’s potential exit.

According to GMS sources, both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are now expected to stay at Manchester United beyond the summer, despite stories linking the midfield duo with an exit.

Berge, meanwhile, is thought to be keen on an Old Trafford move – the Red Devils are still considering signing the 26-year-old before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

Sander Berge Burnley Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 37 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass completion 88.1% Minutes played 3,006

Branthwaite Talks ‘Reopened’

After two bids rejected

Manchester United have reopened talks to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils have reportedly returned with a fresh approach for the England international, who remains on the list of targets this summer.

In July, United saw their second offer of £50m for Branthwaite deemed insufficient by the Toffees, who continued to hold out for £70m. According to Football Insider, United are now expected to submit an offer in the region of £60m for the talented centre-back.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-08-24.