A Manchester United forward is so important that it feels like a ‘new signing’ at the club, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Marcus Rashford's 30-goal resurgence under Erik ten Hag feels like just the beginning of how well the Englishman can perform under new stewardship.

Manchester United news – Marcus Rashford

After months of negotiations, Rashford has now signed a new five-year deal at his boyhood club.

The forward ace will earn £325,000 per week rightfully earned this eye-watering wage considering his influence on the club since making his senior debut against Midtjylland eight years ago.

His goal return hit new heights last season as he became the first player in United colours since Robin van Persie to bag 30 goals across all competitions in 2022/23.

Erik ten Hag has tipped his forward gem to bag 40 goals next season claiming ‘there is a lot of room for improvement’, quotes via MailOnline.

While operating off the left flank is Rashford’s preference, he has often being shunted up top due to the lack of options at the club, but United’s business this summer may see a new centre-forward join the club.

In turn, Rashford will compensated by playing his favoured position all season long after signing a fresh five-season long deal.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Marcus Rashford and Manchester United?

On the 25-year-old, Romano claimed that him penning fresh terms at Old Trafford feels like a ‘new signing for them’ due to its importance.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “This is why Man United one year ago turned down every single approach by Paris Saint-Germain. And this is why Man United are convinced that this is like a new signing for them, because they knew many top clubs wanted Marcus Rashford on a free in the summer of 2024. But this is going to be impossible now that Marcus has signed a new contract extension.”

Read All The Latest Transfer News, Done Deals And Gossip Here

Which new signings will play alongside Marcus Rashford in 2023/24?

While Rashford’s extension has excited the Old Trafford faithful, United’s new face in Mason Mount has already made his debut during pre-season.

The England international signed a five-year deal, worth an initial £55m, with the club earlier this month as a younger alternative to Christian Eriksen.

After winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with his boyhood side, Mount ended his 18-year association with Chelsea to embark on a new challenge.

Mount was blessed with the fabled No.7 shirt upon his arrival and will wish to hit the heights of previous wearers, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, and George Best.

The former Chelsea playmaker will be perfect provider for Rashford and co. in United's forward line and Ten Hag's hopes of Rashford's 40-goal campaign will boosted by Mount's arrival.

What next for Manchester United?

Despite Rashford committing a further five years in Manchester and Mount becoming Ten Hag’s first signing of the summer, there is undoubtedly more work to be done.

With David de Gea leaving the club, it has opened the gap for a new goalkeeper to form the United defence and Inter Milan’s Andre Onana has been earmarked as the priority this summer.

According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, the two parties have agreed a £47.2m deal with reaching personal terms expected to be little issue.

Sofyan Amrabat, who starred for Morocco at the World Cup, has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Corriere dello Sport claiming United have lodged an undisclosed bid, though the Manchester-based club are hesitant to meet Fiorentina’s demands of £25m.

United and Ten Hag will view this summer as a means of boosting their ranks and subsequently their chances of rubbing shoulders with their neighbours Manchester City on all fronts.