Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies is ‘dreaming’ of a move to Real Madrid, despite growing interest from Manchester United, German journalist Christian Falk has revealed.

The Canadian international has no shortage of suitors as he enters what is likely his final year with Bayern, but it appears he has already set his sights on a move to the Spanish capital.

According to Falk, Bayern have paused contract talks with Davies, as they believe his salary demands of €20m per year are too high, and they are unwilling to pay that much to retain the attacking full-back.

After starting yet another season without a fit left-back in Erik ten Hag’s squad, United are believed to be targeting a new signing in that position and have earmarked Davies as a potential option.

However, it remains to be seen if the Premier League giants are willing to meet Davies’ reported demands, especially under the new INEOS ownership, which is aiming to reduce spending in all areas of the club, particularly on player wages.

Bayern ‘Refuse’ to Meet Davies’ Demands

Ahead of his contract expiry

According to Falk, Davies has now seemingly shifted his focus towards pursuing a move to Real Madrid after Bayern Munich paused talks on his contract extension:

“Alphonso Davies is still dreaming of Real Madrid. Bayern Munich have taken a break on contract talks. “They don’t want to engage in discussions with his agent, Nick Huoseh, any more, as they think the salary demands are too high. They don’t want to pay him over €20m a year. “If United are willing to pay this, they would be a big competitor for Real Madrid. At the moment, I heard of talks with Real Madrid but I’ve yet to hear the same for Manchester United. “Of course, if a player like Davies is on the market, he’s also on the radar of United. If they’re searching for a player in that position, Davies would sit at the table.”

Reports this week have claimed Davies - described as "unbelievable" by teammate Joshua Kimmich - is one of several Bayern stars Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on, alongside midfielder Leon Goretzka and winger Leroy Sane.

According to Florian Plettenberg, United could target another midfield signing in January and have Goretzka among the candidates.

The 29-year-old has seen just a minute of action in the Bundesliga this season, while Davies, valued at £34m, has been one of Bayern’s most important players under Kompany, starting in six of their nine games this term.

Alphonso Davies Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 5 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Pass accuracy % 90.2 Tackles per 90 1.86 Clearances per 90 1.16 Minutes played 387

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-10-24.