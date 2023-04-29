Manchester United could look to cut ties with Jadon Sancho amid a string of disappointing performances, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Sancho has failed to settle into life in the Premier League and at Old Trafford, with talk of a move away from Manchester already starting to gather pace.

Manchester United transfer news - Jadon Sancho

According to the MailOnline, United are planning a ruthless summer transfer window, where up to 17 players could be on the chopping block.

It's claimed by the report that ten Hag is growing increasingly frustrated with a number of United's fringe players, who are incapable of stepping into the team and maintaining the desired quality.

Such frustrations were evident in United's recent Europa League clash with Sevilla, where a heavily-rotated Red Devils outfit crashed out of the competition without barely landing a glove on the La Liga strugglers.

The report suggests that one player whose form is currently concerning the United hierarchy is Sancho, with the forward struggling for form at Old Trafford.

In truth, ever since arriving in Stretford from Borussia Dortmund for an eye-catching £73 million transfer fee, the London-born attacker has underwhelmed with his performances.

Pocketing a reported £350,000 per week, only David De Gea currently earns more than Sancho in the United squad, with suggestions he could be shown the door if things don't improve.

What has Dean Jones said about Sancho and United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested Sancho's big-money move to United was under threat of being classified as a failure.

On the 23-year-old, Jones said: "It's one thing to list 15 players that could potentially leave United, but it's another thing to actually get rid of 15 players in a transfer window. It's obviously not going to happen.

"I think Jadon Sancho’s United career is under threat generally and you have to weigh up what he's brought to the team in matches when he's been available. But do I think he's going to go in the summer? I think it's pretty unlikely.”

How has Sancho been performing this season?

It's easy to see why Sancho's performances for United are coming under such scrutiny, given his lack of productivity in the final third.

Across all competitions, the England international boasts a mere seven G/A contributions, indicating there is plenty more he can still offer (Transfermarkt).

Unsurprisingly, it's reflected by Sancho's disappointing WhoScored average rating, which currently sits at just over 6.70.

With a summer of change expected at Old Trafford, both on and off the pitch, it wouldn't be a surprise to see United and Sancho both exploring their prospective options in the transfer market.