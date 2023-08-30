Manchester United star Jadon Sancho's Old Trafford exit could be the ‘big surprise’ on deadline day, and transfer insider Dean Jones claims that his move away from the club could happen due to a series of factors, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The former Borussia Dortmund ace has been limited to 76 minutes across three Premier League games this term and will be determined to earn a nailed-on starting place in Erik ten Hag’s plans.

Manchester United transfer news – Jadon Sancho

Sancho, who earns an eye-watering £350,000-per-week, has scored 12 goals and grabbed six assists in his 82-game Manchester United career since his high-profile move in 2021, which cost the club £73m. However, the Englishman has been mooted as one of the many names that could be making an Old Trafford departure this summer, though Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT it would take a pretty lofty fee to see the Red Devils cut ties with him.

It’s evident that the 23-year-old has been incapable of reaching the heights that he did when plying his trade at Signal Iduna Park in Germany and hence why he has been touted with a move away this summer. Earlier in the window, Villa were monitoring the ex-Manchester City man's situation, though a move to the Midlands never came to fruition.

According to CaughtOffside, the wide man has emerged as a shock choice for Mauricio Pochettino as a mean of bolstering Chelsea's frontline, while the Argentine tactician is keen to make waves in the final days of the summer window, though his signing would be a huge risk given his lack of recent game time. Now, Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with a damning claim of how Sancho’s next few days may pan out, given a number of worrying factors surrounding his current fate in Manchester United colours.

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United statistics Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 6 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

What has Dean Jones said about Manchester United and Jadon Sancho?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “Jadon Sancho is an interesting one. I’d say with Jadon, it looks like it has really big potential to be the big surprise of deadline day because he’s not in the team, Anthony Martial is even going in ahead of him, and because he’s seemed low on confidence and out of form.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all if someone was to make a proposal to take him on the last day of the window. There’s always one or two that get sprung on us, and it feels like, because of the profile of Sancho right now and how far he has sunk at Manchester United, it’s probably a good guess that he could be one.”

What next for Manchester United?

The Manchester-based club have a flurry of issues to resolve before the window slams shut on Friday, notably in the midfield and left-back areas. Luke Shaw and Mason Mount have both picked injuries and will need to be replaced before the deadline, unless Ten Hag believes he has the answers already in his star-studded squad, who are eagerly waiting in the wings.

Regardless, Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella has emerged as the club’s top option to fill the dearth at left-back, though the Metro suggests there is a £5m chasm between the Premier League duo in terms of their respective valuations. What may worry Ten Hag is the Spaniard has been heavily out of form since his move to west London, though his performances during his Brighton & Hove Albion tenure proved that he could be one of the best full backs in the top flight when performing at the peak of his powers.

According to The Athletic, Lyon’s Nicolas Tagliafico and Marcos Alonso of Barcelona have also been placed on the last-ditch shortlist, while the 13-time Premier League champions have been ‘in touch’ with the former over a potential move. To add, the report does suggest that Manchester United have little wiggle room in terms of how much they are able to fork out and, as a result, there is every possibility they may end up sticking with Diogo Dalot and Alvaro Fernandez as their two options on the left side of the defence for the time being.