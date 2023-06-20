Manchester United are now competing with Saudi Arabian clubs to prevent David de Gea's head from turning this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The goalkeeper had been close to agreeing on a new deal with United, but has since been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Manchester United transfer news - David de Gea

Rapidly approaching the end of his current contract with the Red Devils, clarification on de Gea's future has not yet been confirmed.

There had been an assumption that de Gea was going to sign on the dotted line with United, extending his already 12-year stay even further.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that an agreement on de Gea's new deal was 'really close', hinting he would be staying at Old Trafford next season and remaining as the club's number-one.

However, in the latest twist the £375,000-per-week earner is yet to formalise fresh terms, leading to speculation surrounding a departure when his contract runs out later this month.

It has been reported by 90min that United remain in contract talks with the Spaniard and haven't given up on a deal yet.

But it's also claimed by the outlet that de Gea has received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, which is currently being considered by the shot-stopper.

And there are growing suggestions that should the finances work in de Gea's favour, he could have his head turned by a Middle Eastern club.

What has Dean Jones said about de Gea moving to Saudi Arabia?

When quizzed about the latest on the de Gea contract situation, transfer insider Jones hinted Saudi Arabia was a legitimate option.

On the 32-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "With the money available in Saudi Arabia, it's not inconceivable that de Gea could have his head turned at some point by an offer from there.

"I think it's a very interesting moment, but not an ideal one for ten Hag, because I don't think he wanted to spend money on a goalkeeper this summer.”

Who might United sign to replace de Gea?

According to The Manchester Evening News, United are now on the lookout for a new number-one goalkeeper this summer, despite previous transfer plans suggesting otherwise.

One of the main targets being linked with a move to the 20-time Premier League champions is Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, who the report states is high up on Erik ten Hag's wishlist.

Elsewhere, reports in Portugal indicate United could also spring a move for Porto's Diogo Costa, with the 23-year-old having impressed for the Portuguese side this season.

Whereas David Raya remains an option for the Stretford-based outfit, with The Telegraph reporting a deal could be struck up between United and Brentford for around £40 million.