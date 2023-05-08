Manchester United look set to confirm David de Gea's contract extension with the club in the coming weeks, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

De Gea - who pockets a reported £375,000 per week - has been subject to plenty of criticism in recent weeks due to his error-strewn performances.

Manchester United contract news - David de Gea

It was yet another evening to forget for United number-one de Gea, whose 27th-minute mistake cost the Red Devils a shot at three points against West Ham United.

Failing to stop what appeared to be a mandatory-looking effort from Saïd Benrahma, the Spaniard's weak wrist allowed the ball to sneak past him and into the back of the net.

It proved to be the only goal of the game, as West Ham went on to record their first victory at home against United since 2019, putting them on the brink of safety.

As such, all of the post-match attention was focused around de Gea, with United boss Erik ten Hag rushing to the defence of his goalkeeper following the defeat.

On the 32-year-old, ten Hag told BT Sport: "Mistakes are part of football. You have to deal with it and you have to bounce back... everyone has to take responsibility."

But with the mistakes seemingly appearing more often, there are concerns United could be making the wrong decision by extending de Gea's contract.

What has Dean Jones said about de Gea?

Speaking after de Gea's latest blunder, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT that any change to United's number-one goalkeeper was unlikely to happen this summer.

On the situation, Jones said: "Erik ten Hag doesn't have enough concern that this is becoming a priority issue for him. This goes hand in hand with the fact that they’re a long way down the line of negotiating a new contract with De Gea.

"He can't watch him make a mistake and then retract everything that you've been talking about for the last three or four months. I still think the likelihood to be honest, is that De Gea does end up signing a new contract and that United fans will have to wait at least another season or so for a new number one to arrive.”

How did United fans react to de Gea's latest error?

Understandably, United fans were left furious with de Gea's mistake against West Ham - a defeat that dented the Red Devils' chances of finishing inside the top four.

YouTuber Mark Goldbridge reacted at the time to the mistake by claiming he "can't believe" how de Gea didn't save the lacklustre Benrahma effort.

Video: Man United fan reacts to latest de Gea mistake

Perhaps more damning than the reaction of supporters to the de Gea error was the response of his own teammate, with Marcus Rashford's frustration also pictured in the immediate aftermath of the error.

Should the mistakes continue from de Gea, it might not be too long before ten Hag backs down from his stance on the goalkeeper and looks to sign a new shot-stopper at Old Trafford.