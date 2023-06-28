Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea’s future is now ‘in the balance’ as all parties try to make the optimal decision, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

The 45-cap Spanish international is out of contract at the end of the month and his 12-year stay at the Manchester-based outfit seems to be coming to an end.

Manchester United news – David de Gea

The Athletic have reported that De Gea, who currently pockets a staggering £375,000 a week, and United are yet to find an agreement over fresh terms.

Manchester Evening News have claimed that many senior figures in Manchester want to ‘move on’ from the 32-year-old as the players are being left in limbo about their goalkeeper’s future.

Despite winning the Premier League’s 2022/23 Golden Glove award, reservations have been made over the Spaniard’s ball-playing ability and his shortfalls were highlighted in the FA Cup final.

In a game where United lost to their cross-city rivals 2-1, Manchester City’s second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega was far calmer with the ball at his feet, despite the German playing second fiddle for the majority of the campaign.

Now that his contract entered its final week, United risk losing De Gea on a free as interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, according to the Evening Standard.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Manchester United and David de Gea?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth suggested that De Gea’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain and that the club is exploring all possible options before making an informed decision.

He said: “I’ve spoken to him many times about David de Gea, and it looked like it was odds on he was going to stay at Manchester United. Erik ten Hag would make all the right noises in news conferences particularly after high-profile errors David de Gea would make. He would say ‘Look, he’s kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League’.”

“But the information we’re getting now is that David de Gea’s Manchester United future is in the balance, and that both parties, Manchester United and David de Gea, are considering all of their options.”

Who could be David de Gea’s replacement?

It’s all good and well letting David de Gea go due to his shortfall, but United will need to prepare a replacement before sanctioning a transfer away for the Spaniard.

The primary name that has been thrown around is Inter Milan’s Andre Onana, with his agent Albert Botines reportedly in direct contact with United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Erik ten Hag is hoping for a potential reunion with the former Ajax star, given he kept 85 clean sheets in 214 games across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Dean Henderson, who spent last season out on loan at Nottingham Forest, is convinced they will attempt to sign the 26-year-old shot-stopper on a permanent deal, meaning he will probably not be seen donning a United goalkeeper strip again.

Little-known MLS star Djordje Petrovic is also being monitored by the club as a last-ditch solution to their ongoing goalkeeper crisis, according to Manchester Evening News.

Whether the former Atletico Madrid No 1 remains at the Premier League club or not, signing another goalkeeper will be near the top of Ten Hag’s wish list, even if it is just to rival De Gea for game time.