Manchester United will continue their summer refresh by sanctioning the exits of multiple players, with Donny van de Beek expected to follow David de Gea out the door, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is keen to change aspects of his squad during the off-season, with a number of comings and goings expected at Old Trafford.

Manchester United transfer news

Having watched their season end in anguish with a Manchester derby FA Cup final defeat at the beginning of June, ten Hag and Co. have started July by reshaping the United squad for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

It started with the £55 million purchase of Mason Mount, who joins the Red Devils from Chelsea, with United having chased the English midfielder since the season ended.

A key target for boss ten Hag, Mount is expected to play a key role in the United midfield when the campaign gets underway next month.

As for outgoings, long-time number-one goalkeeper de Gea was allowed to leave the club in unceremonious circumstances, after the two parties failed to come to an agreement on the Spaniard's new contract (BBC Sport).

Having signed for the club all the way back in 2011, de Gea's exit marks a watershed moment for the Manchester-based outfit, who are now on the lookout for a new goalkeeper.

While that rumbles on in the background, with Inter Milan's Andre Onana tipped to take the reins between the sticks from de Gea, there are suggestions that even more departures could be on the cards in the coming weeks.

And one of the players most tipped to leave is Dutch international van de Beek, with 90min now suggesting an exit from United could be imminent.

What has Dean Jones said about Donny van de Beek leaving United?

After joining for £39 million in September 2020, van de Beek has struggled for form and fitness at Old Trafford, with a move now expected this summer.

On the 26-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think van de Beek is likely to follow de Gea out of Old Trafford.

"He's got interest from all over Europe at this stage, from Scotland to Spain and also back to Holland. It's all open at this point, they just need to try and find the perfect agreement in terms of clubs that are going to actually strike a deal.

"Again, that's not as easy as actually getting rid of de Gea, because they want a fee for van de Beek and they want it to be a permanent transfer.

"But if they can find a new home for him, then it will help them move out the squad, especially if he can agree to that move quite soon.”

Who else might be leaving Man United in the summer window?

With de Gea gone and van de Beek expected to follow, attention will soon switch to who else United might be getting rid of during the summer transfer window.

One name constantly linked with a departure from Old Trafford is England star Harry Maguire, who according to the Manchester Evening News now has a £50 million price tag on his head.

The report suggests that United will sanction the defender's exit this summer, if any clubs are able to match the valuation they've set.

Elsewhere, Maguire's compatriot Jadon Sancho has also been linked with a move away from the 20-time Premier League champions, with the MailOnline reporting the winger isn't in ten Hag's immediate plans for the new season.