Enzo Fernandez couldn't contain his frustration after Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes scored an ice-cold penalty against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Chelsea have endured a horrible season and it was another night to forget at Old Trafford as the Blues fell to a crushing 4-1 defeat.

And after Fernandes converted United's third goal of the evening from the spot, it was all too much to take for Enzo, who became embroiled in a scuffle with Jadon Sancho.

Fernandez reacts badly to Bruno's penalty

With United 2-0 to the good, Bruno drove into the box before proceeding to pull off one of the filthiest skill moves you'll see this season.

The Portuguese star knocked the ball through the legs of Chelsea's Wesley Fofana and was then brought down by the Frenchman as he attempted to recover.

But Fernandes was not done there. The United captain tasked himself with the responsibility of taking the spot-kick and made absolutely no mistake.

Fernandes' finish was unbelievably nonchalant and the Portuguese midfielder celebrated by appearing to make a gesture towards Chelsea's Kepa and placing his hands over his ears.

Whatever the meaning behind Fernades' celebration, it certainly didn't go down well with Argentine star Enzo.

The Chelsea star was spotted pushing Sancho and ended up having to be restrained by his teammates.

Check out the incident below:

VIDEO: Bruno Fernandes' ice-cold penalty vs Chelsea

VIDEO: Enzo Fernandez reacts after Bruno's penalty

Enzo Fernandez's stats vs Man United

Despite getting visibly frustrated, Fernandez was one of the few Chelsea players that impressed on the night.

Indeed, the midfielder, who signed for a reported £106.8 million in January, ranked first in a number of statistics among Chelsea players.

The Argentine had the most touches, the most duals, the most passes completed and the most successful dribbles of any Blues player.

It's no doubt been a season to forget for Chelsea, but Fernandez is unquestionably someone that the Blues have to build their team around moving forwards.