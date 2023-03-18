Erik ten Hag has worked absolute wonders at Manchester United since his arrival.

He has completely transformed the Red Devils into one of the most feared teams in world football once again and has got the best out of existing players such as Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, whilst also bringing in some out-of-this-world signings such as Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez.

However, the squad is far from complete, and there is no dispute that the Dutch manager will be looking to bring in a few names this summer, with the central-midfielder spot certainly one that he will be keeping a close eye on in the market.

So, with this - here we have four midfielders that Erik ten Hag should be monitoring closely this summer.

1 Frenkie de Jong

An obvious one to begin with, but a man that Erik ten Hag regards so highly, it's Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona.

A transfer saga ensued last summer, with the midfielder fluctuating between an Old Trafford certainty and a borderline pipe dream. One thing is for certain - he'd fit United's team absolutely perfectly.

Frenkie is a master at carrying the ball forward and can turn defence into attack in an instant. He was so key for ten Hag at Ajax and could replicate the role he featured in under the Dutch manager's reign.

Barcelona are also desperate for cash and needs to offload a few big names. Let's see what materialises in the summer.

2 James Ward-Prowse

A cheaper, yet somewhat safe option would be James Ward-Prowse.

He has been immense for Southampton in the Premier League, and it's scary to think about the position they could be in without him.

Arguably one of the best free-kick takers of all time, Ward-Prowse would be a great successor to Christian Eriksen and could relieve him of his free-kick duties on the red side of Manchester.

The English dead ball specialist is Premier League proven and if the Saints go down they could pry him away from St Mary's for a minuscule fee for the calibre of player.

3 Eduardo Camavinga

Another option that the Red Devils should certainly keep a keen eye on is the young French midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid secured the Frenchman's signature in 2021 from Stade Rennais, after he took the French league by storm and identified himself as one of the best up-and-coming talents in world football.

However, since joining Los Galactico's, Camavinga has struggled for game time due to the plethora of unbelievable midfielders Madrid possesses, so he could potentially be open to different footballing avenues.

His boisterous style of play would definitely suit England's top flight - so there's no harm in inquiring for the Red Devils.

4 Jude Bellingham

Probably the hottest prospect in football right now. It's Jude Bellingham.

This one needs little explanation as to why he should be on United's radar. They were massively interested when Jude was playing for Birmingham, but the 19-year-old opted for the black and yellow of Borussia Dortmund, which proved to be an effective move.

Now, he needs to decide where the next stage of his career may take him, and almost every one of Europe's biggest clubs is desperate to secure his signature - United included.