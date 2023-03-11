When Manchester United acquired the signature of Wout Weghorst on loan in January, it was undoubtedly a short-term solution.

However, during his minimal time at Old Trafford, the towering Dutchman has been a valuable asset to Erik ten Hag’s side, giving his all in every game and proving to be a phenomenally hard worker.

Despite this, for a club of United’s stature, he simply is just not good enough to lead the line, and amidst the recent controversy of his Anfield antics – it’s clear that fans and the manager are desperate to obtain a striker in the summer.

Here are four that could propel United to the next level.

Victor Osimhen

A forward that’s lighting up the Serie A, it’s Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian has been electric for Napoli this season and is a major contributor to their Scudetto title charge.

Osimhen scores all types of goals and is a real all-rounder. He has an inept ability to be in the right place at the right time and is a clinical presence in the box.

He is explosive, has a keen eye for goal and possesses lightning speed. We can see him fitting perfectly into ten Hag’s regime.

Harry Kane

Arguably the best striker to grace the Premier League in recent times, Harry Kane and Manchester United would be a match made in heaven.

Some would argue that Kane has wasted his career thus far, he has smashed it in terms of individual accolades - however is yet to have silverware to his name, which is simply criminal for a player of the England captain's quality. He guarantees goals and knows the league inside out.

This could pan out like a Robin van Persie-esque signing, and could really cement United as a firm title contender.

Jonathan David

An outside shot, but certainly a viable option. Jonathan David has been killing it in the Ligue 1 this year for Lille, with 16 goals in as little as 25 matches.

The Canadian is up there in the scoring charts with all the big boys, including Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Wissam Ben Yedder, so he'd certainly be able to hold his own at a massive club such as the Red Devils.

He’d certainly be a lot cheaper than his striking counterparts, so could be a worthy investment.

Ivan Toney

Last but certainly not least is Brentford’s, Ivan Toney. The forward has proved his worth since transitioning into the Premier League and will now be on the radar of some of England’s biggest clubs.

He is boisterous, puts himself about and has an impeccable work rate, which ten Hag evidently envies from his forwards, with his two attacking signings so far in Weghorst and Antony both impeccable at this job. United should certainly be a team that is monitoring him closely.

There are many more options out there, but we think personally these four are the best options at the moment and could seriously change the entire operation at Old Trafford.