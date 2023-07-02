Manchester United have lined up David Raya as their David de Gea replacement, should the latter leave the club at the end of his contract, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Speculation about the future of United's number-one continues to rage on, with de Gea's future still hanging in the balance at Old Trafford.

Manchester United transfer news - David Raya

It's been a whirlwind couple of weeks for de Gea. With contrasting reports about where his United future might lie, the veteran shot-stopper has been forced to watch his current deal edge towards its expiry date.

The former Atletico Madrid man is set to be out of contract at the end of the month, when his current £375,000-per-week deal is due to expire.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT in an interview that de Gea has been left in the lurch following a 'very strange situation' with his contract situation.

The Italian reporter revealed that the hold-up has come from the club's side, as de Gea has been open to signing an extension since the spring.

It's led to some speculating the delay is because Erik ten Hag and Co. are considering their options between the sticks, with rumours that United might target a new number one starting to grow.

And one name on United's list of de Gea replacements is Brentford's Raya.

What has Dean Jones said about Raya to United?

When asked about the likelihood of Raya swapping Brentford for the 20-time English champions, transfer insider Jones admitted it would be an easy deal for the Red Devils to complete.

On the Spanish shot-stopper, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Raya is a pretty simple deal waiting to happen, if United want to go down that path. And if de Gea is going to leave, we've heard for some time that Raya is on their radar as somebody that could replace him."

How much would Raya cost United this summer?

A sublime operator between the sticks, Raya would no doubt slot straight into ten Hag's squad, but it's claimed United's biggest reservations about this deal are over the proposed transfer fee. '

According to a report by Sky Sports, the west London outfit have slapped a £40 million asking price on Raya's head, with United not yet convinced by the Bees' valuation.

With just one year left on his deal at the Gtech Community Stadium, Raya would be able to leave on a free transfer next season, assuming he doesn't extend with the club.

As such, United may look to drive the price tag down, but if de Gea ends up leaving the club in the coming weeks, the Red Devils' options might be limited, and they could be forced to cough up the £40 million fee.