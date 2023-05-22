Manchester United target David Raya joining Erik ten Hag's side to be their number two would be a step backwards in his career, says journalist Dean Jones.

The Brentford goalkeeper is being linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, but David de Gea is thought to be close to signing a new deal with the Red Devils.

Man United transfer news — David Raya

Last month, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Raya is one shot-stopper on United's list.

And the 27-year-old looks to be available for £40m, as his contract continues to run down.

"You all know the price — £40m — and absolutely it’s realistic," Brentford manager Thomas Frank was recently quoted as saying by talkSPORT when discussing Raya's price tag. "I think it is too much, in general, the money that is paid in football.

"But in the current market and at his level, he has been at least a top-four keeper in the Premier League this season. If you look at those players, in such a crucial position, then I am not in doubt."

What has Dean Jones said about David Raya and Man United ?

If Raya joins United as their number two, Jones thinks it'd be a step in the wrong direction for the Brentford man.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "I'd be surprised if he was willing to become a number two at this stage. I think he's had such a big uplift in terms of his status and where he's got to in his career and the profile he's built for himself.

"It would feel like a step backwards, even at a bigger club, for him to be number two and not be seen for a season."

Will David Raya join Man United this summer?

As Jones said, as a number two, it'd be a bit of a surprise. Raya has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season; he's too good to be a back-up shot-stopper.

As per FBref, the Spaniard has a save percentage of 77.4%, which is the highest in the top flight.

If De Gea stays at United, which now looks likely, Raya would be better off joining a club like Chelsea, who appear to be looking for a new number one.

According to the Evening Standard, the Blues are ready to fight United and Tottenham Hotspur for the Spain international's signature in their bid to land a new first-choice goalkeeper.