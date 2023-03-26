Manchester United flop Donny van de Beek was a "disastrous signing" at Old Trafford, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

The Dutch international joined the Red Devils in 2020, but has failed to live up to the lofty expectations placed on his shoulders.

Manchester United transfer news - Donny van de Beek

As per the official United club website, van de Beek has started his return to fitness following a knee injury picked up earlier in the season.

The midfielder told the club website: "It’s time to start my recovery process and I will do everything to come back stronger for this club”.

It comes after van de Beek was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, having picked up an injury during January's clash against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Surgery followed for van de Beek, whose return to action isn't expected to come until the end of the season.

However, there are some suggestions van de Beek, who cost United £40 million in the summer of 2020, may have already played his final game in a United shirt.

Having found game time hard to come by before his injury, featuring in just seven Premier League matches between August and mid-January, van de Beek could look to resurrect his career away from the Stretford-based outfit.

What has Ryan Taylor said about van de Beek's United future?

Unimpressed by what he's seen from the ex-Ajax midfielder, Daily Express journalist Taylor hinted that van de Beek's time in Manchester could be coming towards an end.

On the 25-year-old, Taylor said: "There was that kind of cautious optimism that Erik ten Hag was coming in, and he might be able to get something out of the player because he was obviously brilliant under him at Ajax.

"But it just hasn't worked out that way. It's been the injury as well, this year, which was a really unfortunate blow for the player who was still getting a little bit of football. However, to be honest, it's been a disastrous signing for United.”

What could van de Beek offer a new club?

At just 25, van de Beek still has plenty of years in football ahead of him, but securing the right move could be crucial to kick-starting his career.

A league winner with Ajax, van de Beek ended his time in the Netherlands with 118 appearances and over 50 goal contributions (FBref).

Sharp contrast to his numbers while with United, as van de Beek has managed just two goals and one assist during his spell with the Red Devils.

Reigniting the creative spark that originally caught the eye of United will be crucial for van de Beek, should he wish to continue playing at the top level.