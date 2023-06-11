Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek will be ‘ready to move on’ from Old Trafford this summer in search of a ‘fresh start’, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Since arriving at United, the 19-cap Netherland international’s three-year association at the club has been ladened with form and injury problems.

Manchester United transfer news – Donny van de Beek

The English heavyweights thought that they had picked up a dazzling, European-proven midfielder in Van de Beek after forking out just £40m for his signature.

But the midfielder has found it difficult to establish himself as a nailed-on starter at the club and his days seem numbered.

Back in April, Football Insider reported that his former club Ajax are now mulling over a potential return, with United believed to be willing to let him depart for £25m.

Fabrizio Romano also recently reported the wantaway ace will seek to explore options in the market, despite his undying love for the club and his fellow countryman Erik ten Hag.

What did Dean Jones say about Manchester United and Donny van de Beek?

On the Dutchman, Jones claimed that Van de Beek’s time at United has not been as fruitful as all parties would have hoped and that a fresh start elsewhere may be the best-case scenario.

He said: “You’d think he was ready to move on by this point. We’ve spoken about his various times throughout the season and just nothing has fallen his way in terms of making this transfer take off.

“It has been quite a frustrating time for everybody involved, and you would imagine that from his point of view, he might welcome a fresh start at this point.”

Does Donny van de Beek have a future at Manchester United?

The 26-year-old only amassed ten appearances across all competitions, per Transfermarkt, before picking up a season-ending injury against Bournemouth.

The midfielder failed to register either a goal or assist in that sequence, but his poor 2022/23 season mirrored his stint in England altogether as he has amassed just 60 games for United, with four goal involvements to show.

Having gone on loan to Everton during the 2021/22 season, there was a growing hope that he would return to Old Trafford with a point to prove, but this was not the case.

Bruno Fernandes is integral to how United operate, meaning the former Ajax ace will act as his understudy should he remain in Manchester.

And with the additions of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen last summer and a potential newcomer this summer, too, Van de Beek’s minutes are probably going to take more of a hit.

The premature end to his 2022/23 season was cruel and likely marked the end of his career at United, seeing as competition for places in Ten Hag’s resurgent outfit at the highest it’s been in recent times.