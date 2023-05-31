This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Manchester United duo Eric Bailly and Alex Telles are both ‘expected’ to leave the club in the summer with that message communicated, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Neither loan deal have not been as fruitful as first hoped and new arrivals in Manchester have further decreased their chance of re-integrating into Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Man Utd news – Eric Bailly and Alex Telles

Baiily cost United £30m in 2016 and his current contract includes an £8.4 million obligation to buy clause if he made 19 Ligue 1 appearances and if Marseille, the club he is on loan to, qualified for the Champions League.

However, with one game outstanding, this will not happen given the Ivorian has only played 16 games thus far.

Upon his return to England, he will be hit with the realisation that he has only moved further down the pecking order, with Lisandro Martinez making an immediate impact on the heart of the defence.

£15m man Telles’ game time will also be limited due to how well Luke Shaw has performed under Ten Hag’s close watch, albeit at centre-back at times. Tyrell Malacia has also impressed when relied upon, meaning the Brazilian has no part to play in United’s future.

Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Bailly and Telles could be on the chopping board at United, alongside sporadic option Brandon Williams.

Considering their prospective lack of game time, now is the best opportunity to move on in search of a fresh challenge.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Eric Bailly and Alex Telles?

Romano claimed that both player’s respective agents are scouring the market looking for alternatives seeing as staying at United is no longer a suitable option for either player.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Their agents are already informed [they are not needed at United] so they are looking for solutions on the market for their clients and so at the moment the expectation is for both players Alex Telles and Eric Bailly to leave Manchester United.”

Where could Eric Bailly and Alex Telles move to in the summer?

As it’s now understood there is no longer room at United for either player, their agents – as Romano said – are looking for solutions for their respective clients.

According to Torcedores, Telles could be in line for a move back to his home country to ply his trade for Brazilian side Flamengo, who have reportedly initiated contact prior to the summer.

As mentioned, it is unlikely that Marseille will exercise their right to prolong Bailly’s stay In France, meaning he will be offered to a series of clubs once the summer window opens. As per reports in Spain, the centre-back’s future may lie with Spanish outfit Sevilla, who are eyeing a move.

The report also mentioned that his former club Villarreal were also previously thinking of lodging a bid for the defender, though they may re-ignite their interest.

Getting two players of the books, who have a combined value of £24m, will free up some fees in what is set to be an imperative window for Ten Hag and his background staff.