Manchester United’s wisdom over giving goalkeeper David De Gea a new long-term contract was being questioned long before the Spaniard’s implosion in Seville on Thursday.

And now all the doubts and disquiet are surfacing again after De Gea’s horror show in Spain.

The debate is simple: Is the 32-year-old a fit-for-purpose keeper in the modern mould where the demand to play out from the back is a basic requirement?

Manchester City have Ederson, Liverpool have Alisson, Arsenal have Aaron Ramsdale and the list goes on with many top teams investing in a ball-playing goalkeeper.

The trend to start attacks from home base with a keeper boasting sound decision-making and comfortable at picking passes with accuracy has overtaken De Gea who is in his 12th season at Old Trafford.

None of those traits were on show as De Gea plunged his captain Harry Maguire into trouble early in the Europa League quarter-final in Seville to start the shocking slide to defeat.

No-one doubts De Gea’s reflexes or shot-stopping capability but kicking isn’t his strong point.

And as Erik ten Hag shapes United for the future the goalkeeping conversation inside Old Trafford must surely centre on whether the club sever ties with De Gea or stick with a player who can’t play the modern way.

Are Man United targeting other goalkeepers?

United have made De Gea on offer which means the former Atletico Madrid and Spain star will have to take a pay cut on his eye-watering current £350,000-a-week pay packet.

So far De Gea hasn’t committed, but it’s believed United’s recruitment team are considering other options with Valencia’s £45 million-rated Girogi Mamardashvili high on their list of potential targets.

Porto’s Diogo Costa and Brentford’s David Raya have also been checked by ten Hag’s scouts with United’s goalkeeping department set for big changes this summer.

Dean Henderson is set to return from a loan spell at Nottingham Forest and is expected to be sold after falling out with the club over alleged broken promises about being number one.

Back-up keeper Jack Butland will go back to Crystal Palace with his January loan expiring.

That leaves 37-year-old veteran Tom Heaton as United’s only other experienced keeper.

It’s a mess - and while re-signing De Gea might offer United some security it’s clear ten Hag needs to make a bold decision on the Spaniard if he wants to modernise the team’s goalkeeping profile.

And that’s one that could bring down the curtain on the only remaining playing link to United’s glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Will Man United sign Sabitzer permanently?

While Wout Weghorst’s arrival in January has hardly thrilled United’s fanbase, Marcel Sabitzer is the loan gift from Bayern Munich that keeps giving.

So much so, Erik ten Hag and United’s recruitment team are believed to no longer be prioritising a search for a midfielder with a top grade striker now the main target with defence and goalkeeper also on the agenda.

Ten Hag has been desperate to sign his former Ajax midfield general Frenkie de Jong.

But while United’s ownership remains uncertain with the club currently up for sale, it’s unlikely ten Hag would be allowed to splash in excess of £200 million on the Barcelona star AND a striker.

With Paris St Germain also tracking the Dutch star, United don’t want to be side-tracked by a second successive summer pursuit of de Jong who is thought to want to stay at the Nou Camp with Barcelona closing on the La Liga title.

Sabitzer was brought in as a last-minute January window replacement for Christian Eriksen after the Dane suffered an ankle injury and has been an instant hit with his two goals against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals a standout moment.

And Sabitzer, the first Austrian to play for United, has reportedly been looking at long-term rental properties in Manchester with ten Hag already hinting the club may make his stay a permanent £18 million deal with Bayern.

United would, of course, target a midfield player if they allow either Scott McTominay or Brazilian star Fred to leave in the summer.

What does future hold for Amad Diallo at Manchester United?

The form of Amad Diallo has triggered some in-depth conversations between Erik ten Hag and his staff on how to plot the next step for the 20-year-old winger.

Despite scoring 12 goals and making three assists - as per Transfermarkt - in a sparkling loan season at Sunderland United insiders say he won’t be granted a second spell on Wearside even though Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray would like to take him again.

That’s because ten Hag wants to see Diallo operate at a higher level than the Championship.

The Dutchman’s stance has sparked a flurry of calls to Old Trafford from clubs at home and abroad wanting to get a head start in the loan market next season.

United’s loan department have fed back glowing reports on Diallo, signed for an initial £19 million when he left Atalanta in January 2021 after making just five substitute appearances for the Italian Serie A side.

Ten Hag already knows he can play a tier below the Premier League and the Ivorian international also performed creditably during a half season loan at Rangers.

With the Dutch boss unlikely to be able to give the winger enough game time next season a loan to a Premier League club is the preferred option.

But it’s understood United have also had contact from Spain, Germany and Italy.