Yet another big summer transfer window lies ahead for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, and a new first-choice goalkeeper could be among the priorities.

Current stopper David de Gea is out of contract in the summer and there has yet to be a resolution regarding a new deal on reduced wages. Coupled with his poor distribution and general lack of suitability to the style ten Hag wants to implement at Old Trafford, the club’s record clean sheet holder could be heading for new pastures come June.

But who might replace him? After 12 seasons with the Spaniard between the sticks, it is a huge decision and one that is likely to have a major bearing on future success for United.

Let’s look at five possible new goalkeepers for Manchester United.

5 Manuel Neuer

Let’s start off with a bit of a left-field shout in the Germany and Bayern Munich skipper. Neuer is currently out of action after breaking his leg in a skiing accident following another dismal World Cup showing for Die Nationalelf.

It is highly unlikely time on the slopes is allowed under his contract and combined with criticism of the club’s sacking of his long-term goalkeeping coach and the signing of Yann Sommer, it could open the way for an unlikely Mancunian sojourn for the 37-year-old. He is the definition of a sweeper keeper and could add elite leadership to ten Hag’s group.

4 Robert Sanchez

Brighton have quickly become the breeding ground for the Premier League superstars of tomorrow, with Ben White, Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma amongst others making big-money moves to the so-called “Big Six” in recent times.

Sanchez could be another one to do this summer with rumours swirling of United interest in the 25-year old Spanish stopper, who was selected over de Gea for the national team’s 2022 World Cup squad.

As you’d expect for a Brighton goalkeeper (a crazy sentence until a year or two ago), he is adept at playing out from the back but is prone to the odd clanger, which saw him score an own goal at his possible future home ground on the opening day of the season.

3 Mike Maignan

In a perfect world, Maignan would have been fit for the 2022 World Cup and displaced Hugo Lloris in Les Bleus nets, but he went down with injury prior to the tournament. Now the French and Spurs skipper has retired from international duty, he is set for a long run in the national team nets.

At club level, Maignan has already shone, with his displays in nets for AC Milan last season ensuring they quickly forget about Gianluigi Donnarumma on the way to a first Serie A title since 2011.

Only turning 28 this season, he would be an extremely solid pick up for United and likely wouldn’t cost the world given the financial disparity between English and Italian clubs.

2 David Raya

Now for the keepers most heavily linked with United, and it's first another Spanish keeper and another who Luis Enrique preferred to de Gea while in charge of the national team.

Rather peculiarly for a Barcelona native, Raya broke through the ranks at Blackburn Rovers before switching to Brentford, where he has been a pivotal part of their climb to the Premier League and their impressive performances ever since.

Aged just 27 and highly capable of playing the modern style ten Hag would rather utilise, he could be the smartest choice this summer. Premier League experience and just a year left on his contract make him all the more appealing.

1 Diego Costa

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Diogo Costa of FC Porto directs his defense during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between FC Internazionale and FC Porto at San Siro Stadium on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Alongside Raya, Costa has been the goalkeeper most mooted for a switch to United with the club having apparently scouted him numerous times this season and made checks on his availability.

The Porto keeper has incredible distribution and first came on the radar with his brilliant penalty-saving record (another complete contrast to de Gea) and at just 23 years of age, could be United’s no.1 for the next decade and more.

There are two points of concern, however, with the Portuguese national team keeper. He looked shaky at the World Cup, which doesn’t bode overly well for Premier League football, and recently signed a new deal with Porto that includes an alleged £65 million pound buyout clause.

That buyout was no doubt inserted to ensure the Portuguese club receive the maximum price for the player but could mean United turn their attention elsewhere given their need for a top-level striker and a midfielder or two.

The possible takeover of the club will be a significant factor in who United decide to sign this summer, as well as how much cash they garner from sales. The latter has been a major issue in the last decade.

Every great United team has had a great keeper, and this is unlikely to change, so Erik ten Hag must have the right man in nets come next season.