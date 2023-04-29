Manchester United are set for a "discussion" with defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka over his future at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Wan-Bissaka has endured a mixed time at United since arriving in 2019, but Jones believes he could still resurrect his Red Devils career.

Manchester United transfer news - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Looking as if he was on his way out of the Old Trafford door as recently as January, Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed a stellar second half of the season under ten Hag.

It was reported ahead of the January transfer window that Wan-Bissaka was free to leave the club, but after a string of positive post-World Cup performances, the United chiefs decided to keep hold of him.

Having arrived for an astronomical £45 million in July 2019, Wan-Bissaka had struggled to establish himself at United, but with the summer window now fast approaching, there are some suggestions the English-born right-back could still have a future in red.

What has Dean Jones said about Wan-Bissaka's United future?

Transfer insider Jones believes Wan-Bissaka is set for talks with the United hierarchy surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

On the 25-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Ten Hag has plenty of big decisions to make this summer and one of those is whether to put faith in Wan-Bissaka as his top choice right back.

“United have been linked with a string of options in that position but there is a growing feeling around Old Trafford that the club will look to save money in the next transfer window by putting faith in Wan-Bissaka instead.

“One contact was telling me about great dedication on the part of the player that has given Ten Hag such food for thought, he has been going that extra mile to understand the football philosophy.

“Early in the season it felt unlikely Wan-Bissaka could evolve quickly enough into the modern full-back Ten Hag wanted to hold such responsibilities in both attacking and defensive phases.

“But he has done well and is now poised for a discussion in the summer about his contract situation.

“I’m told there is a determination to stay longer at United and it is felt a decision from the club could be guided by how he ends this season as they attempt to close out a top-four position and also face that FA Cup final with Manchester City.

“His one-on-one defending has always been strong, but now he is perfecting the attacking edge to his game that Ten Hag needs for his tactics to fully pay off.

“He has certainly improved but must wait to discover if he has totally won over his bosses or whether he could have to consider a transfer in the not-too-distant future.”

Should United keep hold of Wan-Bissaka in the summer transfer window?

Following his impressive showing against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-final last weekend, Wan-Bissaka was dubbed one of the "best one-on-one fullbacks in the world" (via The Guardian).

As per Fotmob, the ex-Crystal Palace defender won all six of his ground duels, while completing seven recoveries and making one interception.

While Wan-Bissaka may not boast the same attacking qualities as other fullbacks on the market, his dependability at the back is certainly something that can be of use to ten Hag next season.