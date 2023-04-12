Manchester United could yet join the battle to sign James Maddison from Leicester City this summer.

Last week we revealed how Maddison is set to follow Brendan Rodgers out of the club at the end of the season but is ready to give his all to keep the Foxes in the Premier League.

There was an unfortunate twist in the tale for Maddison as the midfield player deleted his Twitter account at the weekend following a high-profile mistake that led to a 1-0 defeat to relegation rivals Bournemouth.

Who is in the race to sign James Maddison?

But once the season is over he will have a decision to make over his future, with United back among the Premier League suitors for his signature along with, most prominently, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

United have been linked before but had been expected to move onto other targets. However, there are indications that he is back on the radar now that he really does look likely to move at the end of the season.

His suitability for the Reds does not seem totally obvious but with Bruno Fernandes being used in a deeper role at times there is potential he could be seen as an advanced midfielder, while also being able to add depth to the right sided options when necessary.

Maddison, who has 92 goal involvements in 196 games for the Foxes, will command at least £50million as a transfer fee, with his contract at Leicester set to run down at the end of next season. Leicester have tried to extend his stay at the club but the last round of talks did not show signs of progress.

Do Manchester United have other midfield targets?

United have a host of midfield targets to ponder as we head towards the summer transfer window, which re-opens in June.

The chances of signing Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona seem slim, and he has always been Erik ten Hag’s top target, but United have lots to weigh up beyond that in terms of other midfield targets.

Those include Mason Mount, Ruben Neves and Alexis Mac Allister. They also have an eye on the Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Romeo Lavia situations and have to consider whether to sign Marcel Sabitzer permanently, after a good spell so far on loan.

Newcastle have primarily viewed Maddison, called "phenomenal" by Rio Ferdinand last year, as a potential signing for the right side of their attack and Tottenham’s interest is real - despite the fact they do not currently have a manager.