Manchester United have made Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund their No.1 striker target but are facing a major problem in their pursuit of him, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been linked with a whole host of forwards this summer, but the 20-year-old now looks to be their priority.

Man United transfer news — Rasmus Hojlund

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Hojlund is keen on joining United.

Erik ten Hag is in the market for a new No.9 after Wout Weghorst's return to Burnley. There is also the possibility of Anthony Martial exiting Old Trafford this transfer window, which would leave the Dutchman's side extremely light up front.

According to the Daily Mail, United could sell the 27-year-old for the right price, with the Manchester club thought to value him at around £25m.

Regarding potential incomings, though, Hojlund is not the only striker United are interested in. Romano has also stated that the Red Devils have made contact over signing Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, though his €100m (£85m) price tag could be a problem.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Rasmus Hojlund and Man United?

Sheth thinks Hojlund has now moved to the top of United's striker shortlist but says his price tag is causing a bit of an issue.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "It certainly looks that way that the No.1 target now is Rasmus Hojlund, the Denmark international from Atalanta. He had a breakthrough season at Atalanta last season.

"Ten goals, quite raw, only 20 years old, so there have been question marks whether he can come straight in and be the No.1 striker for Manchester United. But rather like [Andre] Onana, no deal yet because there's a gap in valuation."

How much could Rasmus Hojlund cost?

According to The Telegraph, United believe that they can land Hojlund for £50m this summer. The MailOnline, however, claims that Atalanta want £86m for the Dane.

It is clear, then, that Hojlund is going to cost a lot of money, which is hardly a surprise given his potential. Last season, he scored nine goals in 32 Serie A appearances — a good return for a young forward. The Atalanta youngster has also found the back of the net six times in six outings for his country (via Transfermarkt).

Still, it would be a surprise if United were willing to pay almost £90m for a striker who is still quite unproven. At that price, you would expect them to turn to other options, such as Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic.

Earlier this month, 90min reported that the Serbia international is increasingly likely to leave the Allianz Stadium this summer and that United are one of the sides who are interested in him.

The same outlet states that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also keen on Vlahovic, though, so there could be a real transfer tussle for his signature.

Whatever the case, be it Vlahovic, Hojlund, Kolo Muani or someone else, Ten Hag needs a new centre-forward at Old Trafford, especially if Martial does go on to leave his side. Without one, United could find the 2023/24 campaign challenging.