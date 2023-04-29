Manchester United target James Ward-Prowse will believe that he's good enough to play for the Red Devils or another top-six side, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Southampton midfielder is currently being linked to several Premier League clubs, including Erik ten Hag's team.

Man United transfer news — James Ward-Prowse

According to Football Insider, United are interested in signing Ward-Prowse this summer, with Ten Hag said to be "hell-bent" on improving his side in the middle of the park.

The Dutchman could face competition for his signature, however, as the same outlet claims that Tottenham, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all also keen on the 28-year-old.

Jones has previously suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Ward-Prowse could cost £50m if he does decide to leave St Mary's at the end of the season.

He's been a key player for them in the current campaign, making over 35 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about James Ward-Prowse and Man United?

Jones thinks Ward-Prowse has enough quality to get into United's side.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He'll definitely believe he can be playing for a team in the top six. If you look at it now and judge Newcastle, or Tottenham, or Man United, or Villa or Liverpool, you could make a case for him basically getting into all of those sides."

What could Man United's midfield look like next season if they signed James Ward-Prowse?

As shown on Transfermarkt, this term, Ten Hag has mostly used a 4-2-3-1 formation at Old Trafford.

If he sticks with that going forward, it could see Ward-Prowse join Casemiro in midfield. As of now, the privilege of being the Brazilian's partner in the middle of the park belongs to Christian Eriksen, which is more than understandable. The Denmark international makes things happen on the pitch.

As per FBref, he's ranked in the 99th percentile for assists and the 94th for shot-creating actions among his positional peers over the last year.

However, United have played a lot of football this season after competing in the Europa League and progressing to the finals of both the domestic cups, while Eriksen hasn't always been fit. When you consider that, maybe it makes sense for the Red Devils to bring in an alternative to the 31-year-old this summer, like Ward-Prowse, who could look to leave Southampton if they end up getting relegated.