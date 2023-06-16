Manchester United have sounded out Napoli defender Kim Min-jae as their priority target for the summer window, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag's side are said to be chasing a central defender, with Kim having caught the eye of the United scouts.

Manchester United transfer news - Kim Min-jae

After a troubled four years at the club, there is a growing expectation that Harry Maguire's United career will come to an end this summer.

It's claimed by a report in The Telegraph that Maguire is subject to interest from Tottenham Hotspur, among other clubs, with Erik ten Hag expected to green-light a move.

It would leave the Red Devils with a vacancy at the back, and if reports are to be believed, Napoli star Kim could be the man to fill the gap.

According to reports coming out of Italy, United will trigger the release clause in the defender's contract, when it becomes active on July 1st.

The story states the fee United can expect to pay is in the region of £52 million - a relative bargain for one of Europe's most in-form centre backs.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kim to United?

Recognising the interest from United's end, transfer guru Romano indicated the Manchester-based outfit have identified Kim as their priority pick this summer.

On the South Korean, Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: "Kim remains a priority target in the defence but there are also other clubs involved. Nothing is decided for Kim as the situation is absolutely open and there is a release clause as we know.

"It’s only valid in July, so many clubs are exploring the situation around this release clause and nothing is decided yet. This is why United consider Kim their priority target but it's not something finished or completed yet.”

Is Kim to United a done deal?

Not yet. Or at least that's the opinion of both Romano and The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, who maintain there is work to be done on this deal from United's end.

McGrath recently took to Twitter to tell his 74,000 followers that Napoli are still pushing to keep Kim at the club, having just wrapped up their first Serie A title win in over three decades.

It's claimed in The Telegraph that the Italian outfit are in negotiation with Kim, which would see him be handed an improved bumper contract.

There is also a possibility that this new contract could remove the £52 million release clause currently being mooted, meaning United might find themselves having to shell out even more cash to secure Kim's services this summer.