Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is under pressure after the club's worst start to a Premier League campaign.

The team's poor form extends to their European matches, where they sit at the bottom of their Champions League group.

Questions have been raised about ten Hag's ability to bring the team back to greatness, though transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that a potential replacement is unlikely to be interested in the job.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is now under the cosh after leading the club to their worst start to a campaign of the Premier League era, though transfer insider Dean Jones has given a damning verdict of how a potential replacement would feel about the ill-fated project.

The Dutchman, who had previously shone at Ajax, will have to pick up the pace in order for his position as head coach to be deemed safe.

Manchester United news – Latest

The club’s latest calamity, a 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League, is the exact embodiment of their current state. Their European curtain-raiser against Bayern Munich also ended in a similar manner as Thomas Tuchel’s well-drilled outfit handed them a 4-3 defeat, which now means the Red Devils sit rock bottom of the competition’s Group A.

Domestically, their form has been equally turgid. Having lost four of their seven opening fixtures in the Premier League, Ten Hag’s men sit in 10th spot and, therefore, questions have been raised of his ability to steer this once-brilliant side back to widespread greatness.

The heat on his credibility slightly eased as Manchester United tore through a heavily-rotated Crystal Palace in a midweek Carabao Cup fixture, though all their hard work was undone as they lost 1-0 to Roy Hodgson and his men just days later. As such, clamour around his suitability has been questioned as the former Ajax manager comes to terms with his mountainous challenge now on the horizon.

That being said, The Guardian have reported that Ten Hag’s position in the Old Trafford hotseat is secure for the time being as the club’s hierarchy remain calm in his ability to take the side forward in the long term.

53-year-old manager would turn down opportunity to replace Erik ten Hag – Dean Jones

On the 13-time Premier League winner's current state of play, transfer insider Jones suggested that potential Ten Hag replacement Diego Simeone, who currently plies his trade at Atlético Madrid, would not be interested in the opportunity. The reliable reporter did suggest, however, that someone of Simeone’s ilk would be capable of changing the culture currently swamping the club to inferiority. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“It's a very strange one and to be honest. If you were to throw out someone like Diego Simeone as an example of someone that could actually come in and change the culture at Manchester United and bring something completely different to the table, then I might be like, okay, yeah, I see what you might want to do there. “But again, it's going to take implementation, it's going to take a long time and ultimately, I don't think Simeone would even want to do it. So yeah, it's a very strange one. It also kind of reminds me of that that meme where a dog is sat surrounded by fire saying ‘This is fine’. Like what manager is going to want to come into this situation?”

Read More: Manchester United's shocking miss vs Galatasaray in Champions League loss

When will Altay Bayindir play ahead of Andre Onana?

Much has been made of Andre Onana’s burgeoning relationship with the Manchester United back line given they have been extremely porous in defence, though it is important to remember the Cameroon international was not the only shot stopper to join the ranks in the summer months.

Altay Bayindir, formerly of Fenerbahce, was signed for a mere £4.3m, per BBC Sport, but is still yet to make his debut in Red Devils threads. Prior to the club’s forgettable night under the lights against Galatasaray, Ten Hag had hinted that a start for Bayindir could be on the cards.

"We chose in the League Cup to play [Andre] Onana because he has to adapt to the England standard but also we have to progress Altay [Bayindir]. "He's made a very good impression in training, and he's really developing, so we're really happy with it."

The Turkish international, who had kept two clean sheets in four 2023/24 outings before making his switch to the Premier League powerhouse, is understandably going to serve as Onana’s understudy while at the Old Trafford-based outfit, with the view of using him in net for dead rubber games in the Carabao Cup and less important Champions League meetings.

With much work to do to secure qualification into the knockout rounds of football’s most coveted competition and retaining the League Cup now high on the club’s priority list, however, it may be that the 25-year-old will continue to warm the bench until the perfect opportunity presents itself.

Read More: Six clubs David De Gea could join after leaving Manchester United

What next for Manchester United?

Next on Ten Hag’s plate is a visit from Thomas Frank’s Brentford side, a team who have not seen success at United’s stomping ground since their return to the topflight, having lost 3-0 and 1-0. A trip to Bramall Lane then succeeds a clash with the Bees as Ten Hag looks to defeat a struggling Sheffield United.

The club will then look to put right their poor start to their Champions League as they welcome Rasmus Hojlund’s former club Copenhagen to England before the small matter of Manchester City arrives at the shores of Old Trafford as Pep Guardiola’s imperious side look to emulate the 2022/23 success against their cross-city rivals.

Champions League Group A* Position Team Played W D L GF/GA GD Points 1 Bayern Munich 2 2 0 0 6/4 +2 6 2 Galatasaray 2 1 1 0 5/4 +1 4 3 Copenhagen 2 0 1 1 3/4 -1 1 4 Manchester United 2 0 0 2 5/7 -2 0

*As things stand - 04/10/2023

As always, the next four games hold high importance in how their season will pan out when May 2024 comes around and should Ten Hag look to sure up his stance as Manchester United chief, there’s no better time after failing to hit the heights in their first 10 outings of the new term.