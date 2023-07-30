Manchester United are now expected to be without a key first-team duo ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Romano believes United are likely to sell the pair, should a suitable offer arrive in their inbox.

Manchester United transfer news

Into his second pre-season as United boss, Erik ten Hag has wasted little time in reinventing his United squad.

It started when long-time goalkeeper David de Gea was allowed to leave the club at the end of his contract, despite rumours surrounding an extension.

The Spaniard left after over a decade with the Stretford-based outfit and was replaced by Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana.

It cost United £47 million, with the Cameroon international joining following a successful season with Inter, where he shone for the Serie A outfit during their run to the Champions League final.

Onana became the second arrival of United's transfer window, after Mason Mount joined the club following a £55 million switch from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

But such has been United's free-spending so far, the Red Devils could have to turn attention to letting players leave the club, with a key first-team duo said to be available for transfer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Man United?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano revealed that both Fred and Donny van de Beek would be allowed to leave United this summer.

Romano explained United were still hoping to add players to their roster, like Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, but claimed they would first have to sell players in order to balance the books.

On the current state of play at Old Trafford, Romano said: "But there is still no official bid to Fiorentina, so at the moment United have not made an official bid and their focus is to sign a new striker.

"I think after the striker and after the outgoings, because some players have to leave. Van de Beek and Fred, these players are on the market and are expected to leave this summer.”

What's next for Man United this summer?

Fred could be available for as little as £20 million this summer, should a report by The Telegraph be believed.

It's suggested ten Hag doesn't favour the Brazilian midfielder and isn't planning to use him as an integral member of the squad next season.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that United would be open to listening to offers for Fred, should a suitable proposal arrive in their inbox.

The reliable reporter name-dropped Fulham as an interested party, but admitted the Cottagers are unlikely to be able to stump up the £20 million asking fee.

Whereas, for van de Beek, it appears his time at United also looks like coming to an end, having joined for £39 million back in 2020.

Having endured a disappointing spell with the Red Devils, van de Beek is said to be exploring his options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, according to a report by 90min.

The report states United are keen to cash in on van de Beek, who has two years left on his contract, but it's suggested a loan might be the more likely outcome.