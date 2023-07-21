Manchester United have identified their primary back-up goalkeeper target from the Japanese J.League, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It comes amid a summer of change between the sticks at Old Trafford, with a number of additions to the Red Devils' roster.

Manchester United transfer news

It's been a frantic few weeks in the goalkeeping department for United, which started when long-time servant and number-one shot-stopper David de Gea walked away from the club following the expiration of his contract.

De Gea had been locked in contract negotiations with United throughout the summer, but ultimately the two parties were unable to strike up a deal.

As such, United were forced to explore alternative options in the market, with the Red Devils eventually settling on the £43 million purchase of Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Onana is set to become the third-most-expensive Premier League goalkeeper of all-time, slotting in behind Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga and Liverpool's Alisson Becker.

However, there's also expected to be movement in the back-up goalkeeper position at Old Trafford, with The Manchester Evening News reporting Dean Henderson is expected to depart the club this summer.

It's reported that Nottingham Forest are the most likely to land the Englishman, with a £30 million fee currently being touted.

As a result of that, United will need to enter the market once again, this time for a reserve goalkeeper, with Romano revealing to GIVEMESPORT who is on their radar.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about United's back-up goalkeeper?

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano admitted United have identified their ideal second-string goalkeeper in Zion Suzuki, who wants to join just like Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund as Romano previously told GMS.

On the current state of play, Romano said: "In this case, of course, Zion Suzuki is really tempted by Man United, so this is a concrete possibility.

"He is not the only name, but it's an option they have on the list waiting to understand how much Urawa Reds want to let him go during the season, because it's a crucial moment now for the Japanese club. But this is a possibility.”

Who is United's back-up goalkeeper target?

A relatively unknown figure to fans of European football, Suzuki would represent a left-field purchase for United, even if the young goalkeeper is highly regarded.

According to reports coming out of Japan, the 20-time Premier League champions are primed to submit a bid for Suzuki, with his club Urawa Reds hoping to hold out for £5 million.

It would see him become the most expensive export from the J.League in its history, overtaking the £4.5 million Celtic spent on Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe two years ago.

Despite the keen interest from United, Suzuki hasn't featured regularly for Urawa Reds this season, having been reduced to a mere six appearances across all competitions (Transfermarkt).

That's because veteran shot-stopper Shusaku Nishikawa is holding down the number-one spot ahead of Suzuki, with the 37-year-old having featured in all 21 of Urawa Reds' J.League matches.

An intriguing transfer and one which United appear keen to get across the line before the window slams shut on Friday September 1st.