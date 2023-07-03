Manchester United target and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could now be a 'fantastic opportunity' for the club, transfer insider Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT. Erik ten Hag is undoubtedly in the market for a new centre-forward and Vlahovic is just one of the names being thrown around.

Manchester United transfer news – Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic joined the Old Lady for £66.6m (per Sky Sports) following a prolific stint with fellow Serie A side Fiorentina, but is now eager for a new challenge, according to Calciomercato.

Despite having three years left to run on his contract, the imposing striker is keen to leave and the United have wasted little time.

According to Calciomercato (via TEAMtalk) the club have already held discussions with the centre-forward’s agent ahead of a potential summer switch, with Italian reports suggesting Juve want at least €70m (£60m) for him.

Manchester Evening News, in March, issued an update stating that the Manchester-based outfit would be at the forefront of the queue should he choose to move on to pastures new.

Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that moving in for the 23-year-old would be a ‘fantastic opportunity’, especially as he is on the cheaper end of their centre-forward spectrum.

What did Dean Jones say about Manchester United and Dusan Vlahovic?

Jones said: “Now you’re starting to think maybe the cheapest option they can get is Vlahovic is out of Juventus and that’s crazy. If Vlahovic, out of all these options, ends up being the cheapest, then that’s a fantastic opportunity for United if he genuinely is gettable, and I think they would have to look into it.”

What would Dusan Vlahovic bring to Old Trafford?

This isn’t the first time the Serb has been linked with a move to the 20-time English champions.

Vlahovic is a left-footed marksman, who plundered 12 goal involvements across 27 league appearances last term, but his club-high 65, per Fbref, recorded shots showcases the eager nature he could bring to Ten Hag’s frontline.

However, the young striker was much more clinical during his Fiorentina days as he netted 49 in 108 games, which proves he could be the missing link to aid United’s attack on the goalscoring front.

The goalscoring responsibility has often landed on the shoulders of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, as United’s number 9 issues just continued to trickle over from season to season.

Football scout Jacek Kulig has also coined Vlahovic as an ‘incredibly prolific’ striker, who could be a ‘future legend’ for Serbia due to his ability to score goals.

United may be restricted to spending between £100m and £120m this summer due to the uncertainty of their takeover status and abiding by Financial Fair Play rules, and so may turn their attention to Vlahovic, who Jones views as one of the cheaper alternatives.