Manchester United’s new signing Mason Mount ‘could be one of the surprises’ during the club’s pre-season tour, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jones believes the ‘excitement will grow’ in terms of their new addition during United’s upcoming pre-season schedule.

Manchester United transfer news – Mason Mount

After enduring a turgid season with his boyhood club Chelsea last season, accruing just 24 appearances, three goals and two assists, the Portsmouth-born ace attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, though it was the former who managed to get a deal over the line.

Mount is United’s first signing of the summer and cost the Old Trafford-based outfit £55m, plus a possible extra £5m in add-ons, on a deal that will see him remain at the club until 2028, according to BBC Sport.

It did, however, take the Old Trafford-based outfit three proposals to be successful.

United began their pursuit with a £40m and therefore were forced to increase their spending by 50% in order to snare their priority midfield signing. The club’s third and final tabled bid worth £60m was initially rejected by the fellow Premier League club, but United’s efforts paid off as they left their offer on their table, only for the selling club to crumble days later.

The player in question has now been officially unveiled as the Manchester-based club’s newest face and has even been, somewhat controversially, handed the fable number seven shirt.

This opportunity in Manchester gives the Englishman, 24, a new lease of life, and Jones believes that he will come into his own during the upcoming pre-season tour.

What did Dean Jones say about Manchester United and Mason Mount?

Jones suggested that those of a United persuasion will be increasingly more confident by the signing of Mount in the coming months, especially as he begins to ‘grow’.

He said: “While initially, I don’t think there was much excitement around Mount, I think that might grow during pre-season. I think you’ve got a player here that’s hungry and ready to prove a point. So, I think that actually, he might be one of those players that surprises us in terms of how well this transfer goes.”

Why did Manchester United push so hard for Mason Mount?

It’s important not to let one poor season cloud over how excellent a player Mount actually is. And while Chelsea fans may not be best pleased that the midfielder ended their 18-year association on sour terms, United fans should be.

During his long tenure in west London, he played 195 times for the club and picked up 70 goal involvements in that time.

He enjoyed back-to-back loans between July 2017 and June 2019 at Vitesse and Derby County, respectively. During his time away from England, he gained some invaluable lessons, which, in turn, helped him integrate into senior Chelsea proceedings upon his return.

Over the last 365 days, Mount completed 5.95 progressive passes and 1.98 tackles per 90, according to Fbref, but there’s no doubt his numbers suffered.

However, back in the 2020/21 season is when Mount’s play making capabilities really shone through. He was an imperative part of the Blues’ Thomas Tuchel-led Champions League triumph during that season and etched his name into Chelsea folklore.

During that campaign, he was in the top 3% of his positional peers for passes into the penalty area per 90 (2.32) and was in the top 6% for goal-creating actions per 90 (0.72).

His past records are all the evidence Erik ten Hag needs that Mount can be a creative monster, though it is now the Dutchman’s responsibility to re-earth that talent, which former Blue Joe Cole once called ‘unbelievable’.