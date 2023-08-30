Manchester United's signing of Fenerbahce and Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is now just a ‘matter of time’, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reveals the reason behind the hold up of the deal, while exclusively speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag has already spent in the region of £165m, per Transfermarkt, on three incomings this summer, but is looking to sanction more new faces before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

Manchester United transfer news – Altay Bayindir

Bayindir looks poised to become the club’s fourth major signing as The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell has reported that a deal for the 25-year-old shot-stopper will be finalised imminently, while Dean Henderson is heading to Crystal Palace. The Whitehaven-born goalkeeper has been unable to cement himself as the starting choice at Old Trafford, especially under the stewardship of Ten Hag, and is now joining the Eagles for a fee of £20m.

Evidently, Andre Onana will remain as Ten Hag’s No.1 choice between the sticks, though Bayindir will be tasked with being the Cameroon international’s understudy should he be unavailable for any reason. And while that role has been fairly redundant in recent times, Bayindir could get his chance to shine earlier than first thought.

Onana, who was signed for £47.2m from Ajax earlier in the window, has received a shock call-up to the Cameroon national team squad ahead of their African Cup of Nations qualifier against Burundi next month. Should his nation be successful in the tournament, there is a chance he could miss as many as four Premier League matches, as reported by Manchester Evening News. While Bayindir is expected to feature in the early rounds of cup competitions and any Champions League dead rubber fixtures, he will ensure to perform at the peak of his powers when called upon. Now, Romano has issued the latest on Bayindir’s deal to Manchester United to GIVEMESPORT.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Manchester United and Altay Bayindir?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano insisted that a deal for Bayindir is now imminent after the 25-year-old successfully completed his medical, despite worries over his back problem.

The Italian transfer expert claims he is already in Manchester and him signing on the dotted line is now just ‘a matter of time’.

He said: “There is the situation of the Altay Bayindir deal, which is also a matter of time. Manchester United wanted to make sure that the physical conditions of the player were all good because he had some problems to his back in the recent months.

“They have an agreement with Fenerbahce, and the player is already in Manchester. The deal will cost around €7m and so looks to be just a matter of time, and then he will sign the contract.”

What next for Manchester United?

Mason Mount’s injury has put the Manchester-based outfit in a high-pressure situation, where a new midfield face has become more of a priority before the transfer deadline on Friday. As such, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ten Hag could make a last-ditch attempt to alleviate the loss of the Englishman and name-dropped Sofyan Amrabat and Ryan Gravenberch as the two at the top of the Dutchman’s shopping list.

Manchester United will face competition from Liverpool, however, for Gravenberch’s services and both teams have been given a boost as MailOnline claim the 21-year-old hopes a move to either one of his Premier League suitors does come to fruition prior to Friday’s deadline. Should the Red Devils’ arch-rivals win the race for the Bayern Munich ace, it is understood that Fiorentina's Amrabat is desperate to ply his trade at Old Trafford and is ‘waiting to fly’ to Manchester once a fee has been agreed between the two parties. Per David Ornstein, the club are actively working on a move for the Morocco international before the window slams shut on Friday, though it is understood to be in the form of a loan deal.