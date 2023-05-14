Manchester United aren't the favourites to sign Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martínez this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Argentine has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Jones says a switch to another Premier League ground is more likely.

Man United transfer news — Lautaro Martínez

Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that while United do admire Martínez, he's not currently a priority for them.

It comes after a report from Football Insider claimed that the Red Devils have identified the 25-year-old as an alternative to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and could sign him for around £70m.

Up front is an area of United's squad that Erik ten Hag needs to strengthen.

Wout Weghorst is only at Old Trafford on loan and hasn't been too prolific in red, while Anthony Martial's injury record isn't the best.

What has Dean Jones said about Lautaro Martínez and Man United?

While Jones thinks Martínez moving to England isn't out of the question, he has doubts about United being his destination.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It is possible that Lautaro Martínez lands in the Premier League, but personally, from everything that I've heard, it's probably at another club.

"It's always been a possibility for him to come to England. He's had that ambition to get to England at some point. I still don't know whether that is right now. But I have heard of other clubs potentially coming into this situation if he becomes available, so we should probably look out for that."

Who could Lautaro Martínez join this summer?

If Martínez does decide that he wants to move to England in the next transfer window, then Stamford Bridge could be the most likely destination for the Argentina international.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are keen on him and have already looked into a potential deal.

Should United let their Premier League rivals have a free run at this? It depends. If the Manchester club can land Kane, then they obviously don't need Martínez.

However, if they can't convince Tottenham to sell or the England captain to join, then Martínez is an option they seriously have to consider.

The Inter star is a very dangerous forward, scoring over 20 goals for his side in the current campaign, as per Transfermarkt.

Kane will be the dream, but Martínez won't a bad alternative if he's still on the market.