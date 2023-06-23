Manchester United could consider a summer move for Lautaro Martinez, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Martinez is subject to plenty of interest from top European clubs, but Jones believes he could become an option for Erik ten Hag's side instead.

Manchester United transfer news - Lautaro Martinez

After a goal-shy first season at United, it's suggested ten Hag is adamant about bolstering his attacking options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Manchester Evening News reported last month that the Red Devils will look to sign a striker in the summer window, as the Dutch manager is currently unhappy with his options.

It comes after Cristiano Ronaldo was released back in November, before Wout Weghorst was signed on loan from Burnley and failed to live up to the lofty expectations.

One man being linked with a move to Old Trafford is Argentina star Martinez, with Football Transfers reporting United could make a move for the forward this summer.

It's reported that the Stretford-based outfit could even offer Martinez's current club an incentive to get the deal across the line by including Anthony Martial in the negotiations.

The report hints at Martial being used as a makeweight in a move which would see Martinez, who won the World Cup with Argentina last year, heading in the opposite direction.

An ambitious proposal, but one which could lead to ten Hag landing the dynamic goalscorer he's craved ever since taking over at United.

What has Dean Jones said about Martinez joining United?

When asked about United's hunt for a new striker, transfer insider Jones flirted the idea of Martinez being the one to fix their problems in front of goal.

On the 25-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Does Lautaro Martinez come back onto the table? He's out there, he's available, if they want to go down that path. But yeah, the Rasmus Hojlund news has really thrown us.”

How much would Martinez cost United?

With three years left on his Inter contract, Martinez is unlikely to come cheap, should United wish to pull off a deal this summer.

Another side rumoured to be in the mix for his signature are Chelsea, who according to Football Insider have been quoted a whopping £70 million by Inter for his services.

No doubt a top talent, the United hierarchy will have to question whether Martinez is worth the cash, or if they're better off prioritising alternative targets instead.

As Jones alludes to, United are also looking at a move for Atalanta's Hojlund, who according to the Mail Online would be open to a Premier League move this summer.