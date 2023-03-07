Manchester United target is 'new captain material' at Old Trafford, according to Dean Jones.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is expected be offered opportunities to play abroad when he weighs up his future this summer.

A transfer to a different league could be the perfect way to resurrect his club career after a frustrating period at Old Trafford. Maguire performed well for England at the World Cup but that has not led to new beginnings in the United defence.

Manchester United transfer news - Harry Maguire's future

Newcastle United are monitoring Maguire’s availability at United with a view to making an offer for the club captain in the summer transfer window.

Yet sources have explained how they also anticipate offers from abroad to land for Maguire when the chance arises. It is believed there are clubs in Serie A keen on Maguire, given his style and how he would fit in to the league - and Inter Milan are one of those interested.

The case of Chris Smalling at AS Roma is a good example of how a move to Italy could be the perfect stage for Maguire to further his game.

Smalling made a loan move in 2019 that led to a permanent transfer and his reputation has been restored. His performances have been so improved that he has been one of the league’s most reliable defenders at times.

Maguire, 30, has a big decision to take at the end of this season. As club captain United continue to have complete respect for him and would not force him out of the door - yet given his lack of game time there is good reason for both club and player to be open-minded about a transfer.

Maguire lifted the Carabao Cup with Bruno Fernandes after the 2-0 win against Newcastle United at Wembley and United will have to contemplate who the next club captain will be under Erik Ten Hag.

Fernandes has a great case, despite the spotlight on his performance and body language in the 7-0 defeat to Liverpool, yet it could also be the case that United sign a new leader.

Red Devils targeting Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong

That would be the case with Frenkie de Jong, as United continue to keep close tabs on him with a view to making Barcelona a serious offer ahead of next season.

De Jong is viewed as captain material as part of the reasoning United want him on board but there is little clarity as of yet as to whether getting him away from La Liga will be possible after they had a €85m (£75m) offer accepted last summer, as per The Athletic.

Maguire has been seen as a good leader for United and while his record £80million transfer from Leicester City in 2019 may not have gone perfectly, he remains a popular figure who has been particularly good at bonding the team and keeping the players together during difficult times.

His future is uncertain as United consider further investing in the squad overhaul this summer window.