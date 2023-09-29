Highlights Manchester United midfielder's lack of game time signals a lack of confidence from manager Erik ten Hag.

His future at Old Trafford is uncertain due to his declining performance and decreased off-the-ball work rate.

Erik ten Hag has pinpointed signing Bayern Munich ace as a potential January replacement for Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United’s out-of-favour midfielder Scott McTominay’s has struggled for game time since the new campaign got underway and transfer insider Dean Jones has now made a damning claim about his Old Trafford future.

Erik ten Hag entered the market over the summer to enhance his engine room options, once again highlighting his lack of confidence in McTominay.

Manchester United transfer news – Scott McTominay

Struck by injury, the Old Trafford-based outfit have endured a mix bag of results in a domestic sense, having won and lost three games apiece. Ten Hag’s group of players have struggled to compete with Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur but have managed to secure wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

Against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, however, Manchester United turned into a completely different entity – like they always seem to do in that competition - and brushed the Eagles aside with a more-than-comfortable 3-0 victory. Sofyan Amrabat particularly stood out with his flawless 60-minute cameo which, in turn, keeps McTominay’s future in the club in the balance.

Sofyan Amrabat vs Scott McTominay - 2022/23 statistics (per 90) Metric Sofyan Amrabat Scott McTominay Progressive Carries 1.62 1.55 Progressive Passes 7.93 2.56 Progressive Passes Received 1.08 1.47 Shot-Creating Actions 1.71 1.4 Touches 73.9 47.9 All statistics per FBRef

Back in August, Manchester United snubbed a bid in the region of £30m from West Ham, per The Athletic, as Erik ten Hag and his team valued the Scotsman, who pockets £78k-a-week, at £40m. Talks were also continuing for outcast defender Harry Maguire, too, though neither deal ever came to fruition.

Accruing 214 appearances for the Red Devils since making his appearance as a fresh-faced youngster in 2017, he has failed to establish himself as a nailed-on starter for a litany of managers. With talent now seeping through the walls in the midfield area at the club, it seems there is no easy way into proceedings for the 40-cap Scotland international and so a move away would benefit all parties.

‘Worrying’ performances have cast doubt over McTominay’s future at Old Trafford – Dean Jones

On the current state of play regarding McTominay, transfer insider Jones has suggested there is a stark difference between when he first joined the senior set-up to the current day and claimed his off-the-ball work rate has seen a decrease. The reliable reporter does fear for the worst and believes he may not have much time left in Manchester United threads. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“I do feel like that might be part of the problem here. But there's no doubt like this version of Scott McTominay is not the version that we were seeing when he first came into this team. Not only technically but in terms of what he can do on and off the ball anyway, just in terms of desire and work rate. So, I do find that worrying and I do wonder if his time is ticking down now to leave Manchester United.”

Who could Jadon Sancho sign for?

Ten Hag’s latest stunt of banning the Englishman from all first-team facilities including the club’s training ground, Carrington, may mark the end of the road for Jadon Sancho at the Premier League club. Especially with the Daily Star suggesting that Sancho himself wants to leave the club as soon as the winter transfer window.

Several clubs from all corners of the globe could be potential destinations for the 23-year-old just two years after signing for a whopping £73m. Jose Mourinho’s Roma side have been linked with a move to the wantaway winger as the former Red Devils chief is keen on signing him ‘at all costs’.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq have also been credited with an interest but were unable to meet Manchester United’s asking price for the Englishman earlier this month. Per Mail Online, the former Liverpool captain made a serious attempt to lure the Sancho to the riches of the Saudi Pro League after picking up Jordan Henderson and Demarai Gray.

Ten Hag targets Jadon Sancho replacement

With the Sancho debacle ever-growing into further chaos, the Dutchman is planning ahead to sign a worthy successor. High up on his list is Bayern Munich gem Serge Gnabry, who shone for Bayern Munich in the German club’s 4-3 win over the Old Trafford club.

Per 90min, Manchester United will make a move – in January – for the German international but will have to fend off European behemoths Real Madrid for his signature. The same report insists that Ten Hag is favouring versatile forwards during his search.

Jadon Sancho vs Serge Gnabry - 2022/23 statistics (per 90) Metric Serge Gnabry - Bayern Munich Jadon Sancho - Manchester United 90s 21.6 18.7 Goals + Assists 0.88 0.48 Progressive Carries 3.43 4.71 Progressive Passes 3.80 4.06 Progressive Passes Received 10 9.25 Shot-Creating Actions 4.08 4.64 All statistics per FBRef

The club are currently glaringly short on firepower with Antony taking a leave of absence, too, so snaring someone of Gnabry’s ilk in January would be a superb bit of business. The 28-year-old, who has previously endured an insipid stint at Arsenal, has registered 82 goals and 51 assists in his 224-game Bavaria career.