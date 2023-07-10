Manchester United club captain and defender Harry Maguire getting ‘mugged off’ is a ‘bit disrespectful’, transfer insider Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Maguire has often been the scapegoat at the club and has received a lot of unjust criticism as a result, which has led to a potential an exit this summer.

Manchester United news - Harry Maguire

United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City in 2019 following a string of impressive seasons, both domestically but also for England.

The Yorkshire-born defender cost £80m (via BBC Sport) and, in turn, broke the world record fee for a defender, but has endured a tumultuous time in Manchester since the switch.

To make matters even worse for the out-of-favour asset, The Sun has claimed that even if he elects to stay put, his captaincy is likely to be stripped from him.

Bruno Fernandes, who was United’s stand-in skipper in Maguire’s absence, has been eyed as the ideal replacement.

However, in a last-ditch bid to save his career at Old Trafford, he has been spotted training three times a day in Portugal, per The Metro.

The report suggests he has teamed up with Chelsea hero Ricardo Carvalho as he remains determined to regain his spot, but maybe it's too little too late with him inherently not in Ten Hag's plans.

What has Dean Jones said about Manchester United and Harry Maguire?

On the 30-year-old, Jones claimed that the disrespect he receives is unjust considering what he has achieved during his playing career. He also claimed a fee between £30-£40 million is reasonable for Maguire.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “He gets mugged off quite a lot. Sometimes it’s a bit disrespectful considering what Harry Maguire has been able to achieve as a footballer. But he really has just felt the venom of social media that exists in the game. And, you know, when you look at it logically, from a football perspective, £30 to £40 million is probably where he sits.”

How has Harry Maguire performed for Manchester United?

During his 57-cap England career, he has almost become one of Gareth Southgate’s indispensable figures, but the same cannot be said for his club career at the time of writing.

However, there was a time at Old Trafford where he established himself as a nailed-on starter, particularly under the stewardship of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Since the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martínez, however, he is often utilised as fourth or fifth fiddle, with Erik ten Hag favouring Victor Lindelof over the club captain, as well as shifting Luke Shaw infield on the occasion.

In his four-year spell at the club, Maguire has accrued 175 total appearances for the Red Devils and was even given the captaincy role in early 2020.

As a sign of things worsening, his game time last season took a major knock as the England international picked up 16 domestic appearances, half of those were from off the bench.

Where could Harry Maguire end up?

With the former Leicester stalwart evidently not in Ten Hag’s plans, the club are leaning towards accepting their losses and selling him for a cut-price.

For reference, Manchester Evening News have claimed that United have slapped a £50m price tag on Maguire’s head amid interest, but fears are that this might make potential buyers abstain from bidding.

The likes of Newcastle United and West Ham United have been mooted as potential suitors, though there has been no indication that he wants to depart after four years of service.

According to The Telegraph last month, Tottenham Hotspur had also lodged interest in signing the United outcast, but nothing has come to fruition yet.

Previously, Southgate had claimed that Maguire’s restricted minutes at United was unsustainable should he wish to continue playing so often for England, which means moving onto pastures new is becoming a much more attractive option for the defender.