Manchester United would interest Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moisés Caicedo, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Red Devils have been linked with the 21-year-old and Jones thinks he would be keen to join Erik ten Hag's side.

Man United transfer news — Moisés Caicedo

The Times recently claimed that United are now looking at Caicedo as they struggle to agree a deal with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount.

According to the same outlet, Brighton value the Ecuadorian, whose talent has been described as "insane" by writer Ryan Adsett, at about £80m.

He is also a target for Chelsea, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor informing GIVEMESPORT that the Blues could bid for him next month.

Caicedo was a crucial player for Brighton last season, missing just one Premier League game, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Moisés Caicedo and Man United?

Jones is confident that a move to United would interest Caicedo and most players in world football.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "There are very few players in the world that don't want to join Man United when the chance arises, so United always have that in their back pocket.

"The history, the heritage of the club, always, always helps them sign players, no matter what mess they're in. So I can believe that Caicedo would be interested in a move to Man United."

Could Moisés Caicedo be Casemiro's long-term successor?

Casemiro was excellent for United last season following his arrival from Real Madrid.

According to WhoScored, the Brazilian made the most tackles (3.2) and won the most aerial duels (two) per game in his squad.

However, he is 31 now. United are not going to have him for the next 10 years. At some stage, they are going to have to sign a successor to him, and Caicedo looks like the perfect heir.

As per FBref, the Ecuador international has ranked in the 87th percentile for tackles and the 89th for interceptions among midfielders over the last 12 months. Like Casemiro, he is extremely good at winning the ball back.

The above means that he could also come into United's team now and make an immediate impact.

In those big European away games in the Champions League next season, Caicedo and Casemiro could be the perfect midfield combo, helping Ten Hag's side to win possession before launching a counter-attack.

His price tag is huge, though, so it would not be a shock to see that scare United and other suitors off.