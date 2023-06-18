Manchester United club captain Harry Maguire's reputation at the club is now ‘in the mud’, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old has fallen way out of favour at the club, which has surrounded his future with question marks despite wearing the armband.

Manchester United transfer news – Harry Maguire

Maguire was signed by United for a world-record fee of £80m from Leicester City.

At first, fans were pleased with their new shiny signing, but after a string of calamitous performances, they were quick to turn their back on him.

Marry that up with the arrivals of Lisandro Martínez and Raphael Varane, and Maguire’s role in defence, has suffered greatly.

So much so that Dean Jones, writing on the Ranks FC Patreon page, claimed that United are willing to listen to loan offers for their captain, on the condition it’s not to a Premier League rival.

However, 90min has still revealed that Ange Postecoglou-led Tottenham are hoping to sign a new centre-back in the coming months and that Maguire is at the top of their shortlist.

Another club that have been offered the chance to explore a deal to sign the player in question is West Ham, according to ESPN, but United’s reluctance to let Maguire join another club based in England may mean both club’s pursuits will be cut short.

What has Dean Jones said about Manchester United and Harry Maguire?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones singled out Maguire and Sancho as players that are not highly thought of at the moment in the United camp.

He said: “Obviously two Manchester United players that are not really that highly thought of at Old Trafford at the moment amongst the fan base. Obviously Maguire’s reputation is in the mud really and Jadon Sancho just hasn’t been able to build up the momentum that would convince anybody that he was worth that long pursuit they went on to try and sign him.”

Should Harry Maguire leave Manchester United?

The 55-cap English international has accrued a mere 1,136 minutes across all competitions last season, as per Fbref. From those, he was a starter just eight times.

Despite the scrutiny he gets, there was a time when Maguire had cemented himself as a nailed-on piece of the English club's jigsaw as he transcended his Leicester form into United colours.

However, this is no longer the case at Old Trafford, as he has played third – and even sometimes fourth – fiddle with Luke Shaw, often utilised as a centre-back ahead of his struggling compatriot.

Maguire’s performances on the international stage have kept him in the fold for Gareth Southgate and co, but the latter has admitted that his lack of senior action at United is “not a situation that can continue forever”.

With his England place on the line, it would be sensible for the Yorkshire-born defender to move on to pastures new, especially with interest in his signature still there.