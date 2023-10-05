Highlights Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund has impressed in the Champions League, scoring three goals in two games.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes Højlund could be the "real deal," praising his performances in Europe and acknowledging his injury upon arrival at the club.

An out-of-favour ace at Manchester United is reportedly keen on moving on in January as a means of reviving his career, with a plethora of Bundesliga sides interested in his services.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund has looked impressive in the formative stages of his Old Trafford career, though Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has identified a ‘problem’ that occurred upon his arrival in Manchester.

United chief Erik ten Hag has endured a turbulent start to 2023/24 which, in turn, has put him firmly under the spotlight, after steering the club to its worst beginning to a campaign since 1989.

Manchester United news – Rasmus Højlund

To alleviate their woes in front of goal while allowing Marcus Rashford to return to his favoured position on the left flank, the Greater Manchester outfit forked out an eye-catching £72m, as reported by Sky Sports, in the summer months to secure the signature of the Atalanta hitman.

Still yet to get off the mark in England’s topflight, the youngster has, however, shone at the pinnacle of club football: the Champions League. Despite losing both their opening group stage matches against Galatasaray and Bayern Munich, the eight-cap Denmark international has managed to register three goals.

On the night against the reigning Turkish Süper Lig champions, it was 20-year-old Højlund that shone under the floodlights for the home side as he added two more goals to his CV, albeit being on the receiving end of a stinging result. His first of the evening delighted the home faithful as it provided a glimpse of what’s to come, though it was his second goal of the affair that really lifted bums of seats.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Højlund seared wholeheartedly towards a backtracking Galatasaray defence and deftly dinked the ball into the back of the net to give Manchester United the lead once again – a recurring move that is becoming a trademark manoeuvre for the promising ace.

With a WhoScored Champions League match rating of 7.74, the highest of his Manchester United teammates, the pressure will be heavily on his shoulders as the 13-time Premier League winners look to progress out of Group A, despite currently residing at rock bottom.

Højlund could prove to Erik ten Hag that he’s the ‘real deal’ – Dharmesh Sheth

Sheth suggested that, despite tipping up to Carrington injured, the young ace - who pockets £85,000-per-week at Old Trafford - has settled in well at his new club. The reputable Sky Sports reporter referenced his lack of potency in the league but offered his praise in regard to his return in Europe as he claimed that he could be the ‘real deal’. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“He's only 20 years old. He came to the club when he was carrying an injury so that was a problem as well. I think all managers would love a situation where the season finishes, the transfer window opens and within a week of that transfer window opening all of their transfer business is done so that everyone who is going to be part of that squad goes on pre-season, because you can't underestimate how important the pre-season is. “Rasmus Hojlund hasn't had that. He hasn't had that because he's been injured and when he has come in, he has impressed. And no, he hasn't scored in the Premier League, but it's already three goals in two Champions League games and that second goal that he scored, albeit in a defeat against Galatasaray, I think everyone took a step back and thought ‘Wow, this kid could be the real deal’.”

Jadon Sancho keen to re-join Borussia Dortmund in January

Manchester United exile Jadon Sancho has a big decision to make amid his public fall-out with Red Devils custodian Ten Hag. The wide man labelled himself as a ‘scapegoat’ in a belatedly deleted X post after the Dutch tactician suggested his omission from the league contest against Arsenal was due to his below-par performances in training.

According to 90min, the winger is keen to re-join his former side Borussia Dortmund as a means of rejuvenating his once-promising career, though the report does suggest a litany of Bundesliga sides are interested in his signature come early 2024.

The 23-year-old, prior to his ongoing debacle, had barely featured for the club this season and is now hoping that when the January transfer window opens for business that he will be allowed to move on to pastures new.

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United statistics Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 6 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

A re-introduction to the squad is still on the cards, though that would only occur if the Englishman lets bygones be bygones and musters up an apology to the man at the helm of Manchester United. A month has passed since the duo kicked up a fuss with no signs of change in the situation, however, which leads fans to believe he has played his final game in the fabled strip of United.

