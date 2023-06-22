Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has let Erik ten Hag know that he is willing to play up front next season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new centre-forward but have struggled to land any of their top targets so far.

Man United news — Marcus Rashford

Rashford, who spent most of last season playing out wide, is close to signing a contract extension at Old Trafford.

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, United are on the verge of reaching an agreement with the 25-year-old over a new long-term deal.

In Ten Hag's ideal world, Rashford would be lining up alongside Harry Kane next season. However, the possibility of that happening now looks unlikely.

The Guardian recently claimed that the Red Devils have cooled their interest in the England captain because of how much he is expected to cost.

What has Dean Jones said about Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag?

Jones says Rashford has told his boss that he is ready to play up top next term.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Rashford told him he's willing to go through the middle if he wants him to do that. He's an England international; he had a good goalscoring record last season. There is no way that Ten Hag will comprehend not having Marcus Rashford part of his set-up."

What is Marcus Rashford's best position?

It is probably on the left flank, where he can use his pace and cut in from. Nevertheless, the United man is still capable of playing up front.

According to Transfermarkt, Rashford was used there 19 times last season and managed to score 11 goals, which is a pretty good return. In total, he registered 30 strikes in 56 appearances.

He may not be a long-term solution for United, though. If they want to challenge for the Premier League title, you get the impression that Ten Hag is going to need a more natural centre-forward who can add to the goals Rashford will be expected to grab in the next campaign and beyond.

Their rivals Manchester City, after all, had a No.9 who managed to find the back of the net 36 times in 35 outings during the 2022/23 season (via BBC Sport).

Rashford, who is valued at around £86m by the CIES Football Observatory, is a brilliant footballer. But he probably needs a bit more help in attack and to be played in his best position.