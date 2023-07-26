Manchester United have already ‘agreed personal terms’ with their priority attacking target, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT his long-term admiration for the club may play into their hands.

After United’s £47.2m acquisition of Andre Onana from Inter Milan, Erik ten Hag's United are eyeing up other reinforcements.

Manchester United transfer news – Rasmus Hojlund

United and Atalanta have come to a bit of a halt over an agreed fee for the latter’s 20-year-old prospect.

According to MailOnline, the Dane’s Serie A employers are standing firm in their stance that they want a staggering £86m fee for their centre-forward.

However, in the same breath, The Times report that the English side are refusing to fork out more than £60m, meaning they are £26m shy of Atalanta’s valuation.

Despite the differing views in price, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth previously told GIVEMESPORT that the two parties have been in ‘positive discussions’ over a potential transfer.

United’s Dutch tactician has revealed the club’s standpoint on their Hojlund pursuit ahead of their pre-season clash with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Ten Hag said (via The Daily Star): “We’re making progress, but we know how it works and when we have him, we will tell you directly. The only thing I can say is we’ll do everything in our power to get it done.”

What has Ryan Taylor said about Manchester United and Rasmus Hojlund?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor insisted that personal terms have been met with the 13-time Premier League champions amid Paris Saint-Germain interest.

The journalist claimed Hojlund is the only centre-forward they can afford given the cash they have splashed on both Onana and Mason Mount.

He said: “Obviously, they’ve already agreed personal terms. And I think it’s clear from Atalanta’s perspective that they will probably struggle to keep the player with Manchester United and PSG in talks with his representatives. Obviously Hojlund is a Man United fan, so I can see exactly why he’d want to make the move to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“And I feel like if we’re being realistic, I think Hojlund is the only one that they can probably have the financial scope to afford this window given they’ve already spent over £100m on Onana and Mount.”

What next for Manchester United?

Ten Hag has already snared two of the club’s top targets and is now working relentlessly behind the scenes to get Hojlund over the line.

But the coveted young gem is not the only player on their shopping list.

MailOnline have suggested that the Premier League club are ‘edging closer’ to a deal for £22m-rated Sofyan Amrabat, who currently plays his football for Fiorentina.

The 49-cap Morocco international shone for his country in the World Cup and piqued even further interest in his current employers' run to the 2022/23 Europa League Conference final.

United also showed an initial interest in securing Tottenham Hotspur’s talismanic Harry Kane before diverting their attention due to Daniel Levy’s reluctance to sell to a direct rival such as United.

However, Levy – who is the Tottenham chairman – has been given an ultimatum by the club’s owners that Kane should be part of the exit plans in north London to avoid losing him on a free, according to Manchester Evening News.

Whether this will prompt to reignite his initial interest remains to be seen, but there are no signs of United slowing down their positive business this summer.