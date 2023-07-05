Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund is "very keen" on a move to Old Trafford this summer, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively informed GIVEMESPORT.

According to the transfer expert, it is now up to the Red Devils to agree a fee with Atalanta for the striker.

Man United transfer news — Rasmus Hojlund

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that United have both Hojlund and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic on their radar as they look to bring in a new centre-forward.

However, the former's price tag could prove to be a stumbling block for the Manchester club.

One report from the MailOnline claims that Atalanta value Hojlund at €100m or £86m. It would be an incredible amount of money to spend on a 20-year-old who is still fairly inexperienced.

Erik ten Hag is in need of a new No.9, though, with Wout Weghorst returning to Burnley after his loan spell at Old Trafford last season.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Rasmus Hojlund and Man United?

Romano says Hojlund wants to join United this summer but needs the Premier League outfit to agree a deal with his current employers.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist said: "The player is very keen on the move. Now it's on the clubs, so let's see how Man United will act in terms of negotiations, club to club."

What kind of forward is Rasmus Hojlund?

At 6 ft 1, Hojlund has a bit of height, but he also possesses pace, which has been highlighted by Opta Analyst, who have compared the Denmark international to Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

He is the type of No.9, then, that would probably look to run in behind Premier League defences. Alongside Marcus Rashford, he could form part of a very dangerous and fast attack at Old Trafford.

Last season, Hojlund scored nine goals in 32 Serie A outings for Atalanta, as per Transfermarkt. For someone his age, it is a pretty respectable return and shows that he has the potential to develop into a real goalscorer.

Even so, it would arguably be one of the biggest gambles ever in football for United to go out and spend £86m on the former FC Copenhagen man after one good campaign.

Should Man United spend £86m on Rasmus Hojlund?

There is no way to tell if Hojlund is actually capable of making the sort of impact Haaland has made in the Premier League.

With that in mind, it would probably be unwise to fork out almost £90m on the Atalanta star. If United can get him for significantly less, then it certainly is an avenue worth exploring. If not, then they should turn to other options.

In terms of alternatives, it is thought that the Red Devils have been looking at Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins. According to The Athletic, the England international has been watched by them.

He has just two years left on his contract and is familiar with the Premier League so could be both an attainable and much safer option for United and Ten Hag, who are also chasing a new goalkeeper right now.

90min reports that United and Inter Milan's Andre Onana both want a transfer to happen this window.