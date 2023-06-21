Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund is now pushing for a move to Old Trafford, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Hojlund is believed to be on the radar of a number of top European clubs, with United reportedly keen on the young striker.

Manchester United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

Unhappy with how many goals his side produced last season, Erik ten Hag is reportedly pushing for United to sign a new striker during the summer transfer window.

One name mooted as a potential option is Atalanta's Hojlund, who according to the Mail Online is high up on United's wishlist.

Having enjoyed a breakout season at the Bergamo-based outfit, Hojlund is attracting the attention of some big European names, with United among the Dane's prospective suitors.

However, the report suggests any deal for the dominative forward would likely cost a fair amount, as Atalanta have slapped a hefty price tag on his shoulders.

A whopping £86 million is currently the fee being quoted by Atalanta, according to the report, should any club wish to sign Hojlund during the transfer window.

An extraordinary amount, not least because Hojlund boasts less than one-year experience playing in one of the continent's top five leagues.

Regardless, United remain keen and there are suggestions that Hojlund himself has already started planning for a move to Manchester.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Hojlund to United?

When asked about the latest on United's pursuit of Hojlund, Italian journalist Galetti admitted that the striker was already convinced about a move to the Premier League.

On the 20-year-old, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "A concrete option (for United) is to send an official offer to Atalanta. Obviously, there will be no issue on personal terms side, as the players' statement confirms that he wants this move and is pushing to make it happen."

Which other strikers are United looking at?

Of course, Hojlund isn't the only name on United's shortlist of strikers, with the Stretford-based outfit monitoring the progress of a number of potential options.

Harry Kane had been flirted as United's number-one target for that position, but it has since been reported by The Guardian that the cost of the deal has proved too much to justify.

Elsewhere, Football Transfers are claiming that a surprise move for Lautaro Martinez could develop in the coming weeks, with the Inter Milan star said to be considering his options.

Whereas Ollie Watkins has emerged as an outsider according to The Athletic, having enjoyed a stellar season for Aston Villa on their way to securing Europa Conference League qualification.