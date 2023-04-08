Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed an "incredible" turnaround at Old Trafford, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

Wan-Bissaka had been heavily linked with an exit during the January transfer window, but eventually stuck around to fight for his place in Erik ten Hag's side.

Manchester United transfer news - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

There was no way back into the team for Wan-Bissaka at United. Or at least that was the view of many, with the right-back reportedly having been made available for transfer ahead of the January window (Manchester Evening News).

Reports in the winter suggested ten Hag wasn't keen on the English defender and would've been happy to let him leave Old Trafford.

It was claimed West Ham United had been leading the race for his signature, with interest also coming from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace.

Of course, a move for the £90,000-per-week man didn't materialise, with Wan-Bissaka sticking around in Manchester beyond January's deadline day.

It's a move that appears to have paid off for all parties, as Wan-Bissaka has re-established himself in the United set-up, playing a crucial role for ten Hag's side throughout the second half of the season.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Wan-Bissaka's turnaround?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor praised Wan-Bissaka for his turnaround in a United shirt.

On the 25-year-old and United's current depth in that position, Taylor said: "In regards to right back, I think maybe to say on the basis of the Newcastle performance that they need to do something is maybe a little bit of a stretch, but I would say they'd probably be open to an improvement at right back.

"I think the turnaround of Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been incredible really. I know he's still battling to get ahead of

Diogo Dalot at right back.

"But I think those two options are as good as any in the Premier League really. Maybe besides Manchester City with Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis sometimes playing there."

How has Wan-Bissaka performed for United this season?

Make no mistake, Wan-Bissaka hasn't been pulling up any trees during his return to the side.

Instead, his presence has provided ten Hag with an extra much-needed body in defence.

Prior to the World Cup break, Wan-Bissaka had featured just once in the Premier League for the Red Devils, whereas following the resumption, he's taken his appearance tally into double figures (Transfermarkt).

His elevated status in the United backline has also been reflected by his WhoScored ranking, with Wan-Bissaka the sixth-highest-rated performer for United his season, notching up an impressive score of 6.85.