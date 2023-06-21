Manchester United could make "the best signing of the summer" if they land Declan Rice, claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

Arsenal seem to be in pole position for the 24-year-old's signature, but Jones thinks their Premier League rivals could enter the conversation as negotiations with West Ham United drag on.

Man United transfer news — Declan Rice

According to The Telegraph, United are ready to rival Arsenal in the race for Rice's services this summer.

The same outlet also claims that the Red Devils are prepared to offer either Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay in a player-plus-cash deal.

Arsenal have already seen a couple of bids for Rice rejected, with the latest being worth £90m in total, as reported by Sky Sports.

United have also had a bit of trouble with landing one of their own key targets. As per The Athletic, Chelsea have now turned down a second offer from the Manchester club for attacking midfielder Mason Mount.

What has Dean Jones said about Declan Rice and Man United?

With Arsenal yet to secure Rice, Jones thinks United still have a chance to sign the England international.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "If this collapses with Arsenal and ends up getting dragged out, maybe it gives them hope of being able to get into that conversation, and then you might be looking at the best signing of the summer being a player that you absolutely didn't expect to be able to get through the door."

Should Man United try and hijack Arsenal's move for Declan Rice?

If Erik ten Hag is looking for a defensive midfielder in this transfer window, then yes. The Dutchman will find it hard to find a better one than Rice.

As per WhoScored, the West Ham captain made 2.1 tackles per Premier League game last season. Only Lucas Paquetá managed to record a higher average in the Hammers' squad.

He also completed the most interceptions a match (1.7), so Rice is a footballer who is clearly good at his job.

However, the Three Lions star has been criticised at times, with Liverpool legend Graeme Souness recently describing him as "predictable".

"If you're looking for a top, top midfield player, I don't believe he has enough cute passing in him to be that," Souness said on talkSPORT.

"I think he's a little bit predictable when he gets on the ball personally," the former Sky Sports pundit later went on to add.

In terms of the defensive side of the game, though, that is something that Rice has pretty much mastered.