Highlights Manchester United are eyeing De Ligt and Mazraoui to bolster their defense, with confidence in striking deals.

De Ligt's green light for a move and Mazraoui's incoming medical signal potential additions to the squad.

Wan-Bissaka's potential swap deal with Dumfries and interest from other clubs suggest a possible transfer move.

Manchester United are still eyeing a double swoop for Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Lift and Noussair Mazraoui before the transfer window closes for business and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Erik ten Hag and co are ‘quite confident’ over striking deals for both.

Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee are the only two additions that have arrived at Old Trafford so far this summer. The former has been ruled out for three months through an injury, while the latter is yet to feature for the Red Devils.

Man Utd Latest: Mazraoui and De Ligt

De Ligt has given green light for move

Close

Ten Hag – and his new-look team – are not done there, however. Alongside Yoro and Zirkzee, Manchester United are looking to sign both Mazraoui and De Ligt as a means of bolstering their defensive options ahead of a crucial Premier League campaign, while a move for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte has collapsed over a discrepancy in valuation over the Uruguay international.

The duo have become the subject of an extensive transfer saga – something INEOS are keen to avoid – even though De Ligt, 24, green-lit a move as early as July 2nd. Having played for the likes of Juventus, Bayern and Ajax, the imposing centre-half would add a layer of experience to the Red Devils back line.

De Ligt and Mazraoui - Statistics Under Ten Hag Statistic De Ligt Mazraoui Appearances 70 137 Minutes 6,230 9,925 Goals 8 10 Assists 5 9 Competitions 4 5 Seasons 2 5

In terms of Mazraoui, a 28-cap Morocco international, journalist Santi Aouna has recently revealed that the former Ajax man is set to complete his Manchester United medical soon ahead of a possible move to M16.

Diogo Dalot is currently Ten Hag’s primary choice on the right-hand side of the back four, though there is an ever-growing belief that Mazraoui could offer cover in the left-back position, one that gave the club plenty of headaches last term.

Romano: Man Utd ‘Quite Confident’ On Double Swoop

Bayern required to sell defender

Close

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that the 13-time Premier League champions will be looking to accelerate deals with the wantaway Bavarian pair, while insisting that outgoings could be key.

Insisting that Bayern Munich’s desire to sign Jonathan Tah could play into the hands of Manchester United in terms of their interest in De Ligt, the Italian football insider said that Ten Hag and co are ‘quite confident’ of getting a deal done. Romano said:

“I think that ManUnited will try to accelerate again in the next days, while also waiting also for some outgoings, waiting to get the green light on the club side from Bayern."Remember that Bayern arealso waiting for one defender to leave. In this case, it would be De Ligt to bring in Jonathan Tah,who is their top target as anew centre-back.So,there is a domino getting ready for the next days."But for sure, ManUnited are quite confident on both Mazraouiand De Ligt."

Wan-Bissaka and Dumfries Swap Deal Still on the Cards

Ten Hag’s preference is still Mazraoui

Close

Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, amid concerns over regular game time, has been the subject of interest from Premier League rivals West Ham United, all while Inter Milan have shown an interest in the uncapped Englishman too, per The Athletic.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wan-Bissaka, in 190 games for the Red Devils, has registered two goals and 17 assists.

The report suggests that a prospective swap deal between the two clubs – Wan-Bissaka moving to Italy and Denzel Dumfries to Manchester United – is still live. That said, boss Ten Hag’s preference remains Mazraoui, a player who has played under the Dutch chief on 137 different occasions during their time together at Ajax.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 05/08/2024