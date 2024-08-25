Manchester United star Scott McTominay is set to depart the club after a 22-year affiliation according to reports, with Napoli agreeing a €30million (£25million) deal for his services - and that could see the Red Devils finally fund a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

United have been after a defensive midfielder to become a long-term successor to Casemiro throughout the transfer window, but despite Ugarte being one of their top targets, they've so far failed to agree a fee for his services, with PSG refusing to lower their demands for the 23-year-old. Transfer chiefs have been battling away to make him their fifth major signing of the summer - and that could be expedited with Napoli reportedly agreeing a fee for academy graduate McTominay to come into their squad.

Napoli Agree Fee for Man Utd's McTominay

The Scotland international could be on the move

The report from The Athletic journalist David Ornstein states that Napoli have agreed a deal with United for McTominay after months of interest and talks.

The deal is now subject to all parties being satisfied on the player's terms - with the fee being €30million (£25million) with a percentage of a future sale for the Red Devils if McTominay is sold on from there.

The deal is important for United to fire through as McTominay counts as a homegrown player - meaning that he is seen as 'pure profit' on their FFP sheets as the club look to comply with the Premier League to avoid any doubts over spending.

And, more importantly for the Red Devils, McTominay departing the club means that Ugarte's signing would become a lot more realistic with there being funds available to bring the Uruguayan midfielder in - which will be of huge benefit to Erik ten Hag as he aims to give his side an added steeliness.

McTominay will now link up with Antonio Conte on the west coast of Italy, and having signed Rafa Marin, Alessandro Buongiorno and David Neres this summer, the Gli Azzurri will make McTominay their fourth major cash signing of the summer.