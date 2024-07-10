Highlights Donny van de Beek is set to leave Manchester United for Girona.

INEOS have moved to sell him for a significantly lower fee, with his wages being off the books.

Van de Beek will sign a four-year contract with Girona, ending his Old Trafford struggles.

Manchester United flop Donny van de Beek finally looks set to move on from Old Trafford to end his tumultuous spell at the Theatre of Dreams - as Fabrizio Romano has given the star his famous 'here we go' statement with INEOS making moves to ship him out to Champions League outfit Girona.

Van de Beek is largely a forgotten character at United, having moved to the north west in 2020 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for £40million - but just 35 league appearances later, he is set to be sold for a fee worth 100 times less in a bid to shift him from the club's wage bill.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Van de Beek move

A nightmare four years is set to come to an end for the Dutchman

The post on X (formerly Twitter) states that Van de Beek's impending move to Girona is all but done, having been given the 'here we go!' treatment by Romano - and a move is close to completion where he will join Mason Greenwood through the exit door after the Englishman saw Marseille have a bid accepted for his services.

There is a deal in place with the Red Devils, with the initial move costing the Spanish club just £420,000 initially - though easily achievable add-ons will bring the fee to around £3.4million-£4.2million, with extra circumstantial add-ons potentially having United £12.6million if all of the targets are hit.

Van de Beek will sign a new contract at Girona until 2028, ending his four-year nightmare spell at Old Trafford after flailing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick amongst other - with United also boasting a sell-on clause for the Dutchman.

Donny van de Beek's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2020/21 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 15th Pass Completion Rate Per Game (%) 86.1 11th Average Passes Per Game 14.4 24th Dribbles Per Game 0.4 17th Match rating 6.35 23rd

The midfielder endured a horror career at United, with his first season boasting just league 19 games in a treacherous season under Solskjaer - but that shockingly turned out to be his best season in terms of games, with only 16 more appearances for the club in the Premier League over three seasons.

It has the potential to be one of the worst pound-for-pound signings in Premier League history, with the former Ajax superstar making just 62 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils qualifying for the Champions League just twice in those four years, and being a flop all together.

Positive Steps Taken by INEOS

The new United owners are aiming to reduce the wage bill

Sir Jim Ratcliffe cannot control the transfer actions taken by the Glazer family prior to when he took charge, and can't hold any responsibility for the fees paid for stars who haven't developed as liked, such as Van de Beek - and so proactive steps to remove him, Greenwood and more from the wage bill should be seen as a positive.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag only played Van de Beek 12 times for Manchester United - compared to the 100+ appearances they shared together at Ajax

It was always clear to see that Van de Beek would not have a future at Old Trafford, and regardless of the fee paid by the Red Devils, that isn't his current market value now - and so to garner a fee that could almost reach half of the one United paid for him after such a treacherous few years in England is a massive boost to say the least.

Van de Beek was on estimated wages of £120,000-per-week at United and that is a massive relief to the club's coffers now that he is on the move; freeing up funds to bring in players from elsewhere that could benefit United massively in the future.

