It was a bad day at the office for essentially all Manchester United players as they succumbed to a 3-1 home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The away team took the lead via Yankuba Minteh but the Red Devils were able to level the scores before half-time thanks to Bruno Fernandes' penalty. However, that was as good as it got for Ruben Amorim and co as Kaoru Mitoma put the Seagulls ahead before Georginio Rutter added a third – with Andre Onana at fault for both goals.

While the Cameroonian goalkeeper's poor display has drawn plenty of attention, another man in red has also come away from the game with a damaged reputation. Indeed, Noussair Mazraoui looked out of sorts on the day and it's not the first time he has struggled under new boss Amorim.

As the stats show, it was an underwhelming display at best for the defender. playing at right-wing back, he failed to help retain or win the ball, losing possession eight times and winning just one out of seven duels. On top of that, he was dribbled past twice and consequently picked up a lowly 6.3 SofaScore match rating.

He was at fault for two of Brighton's goals and this was picked up on by journalist Samuel Luckhurst who gave him a 3/10 and wrote in the Manchester Evening News player ratings: "Struggled against the classy Kaoru Mitoma and could not keep up with him when he crossed for Minteh to score and then when Mitoma scored."

Reviews were not any better elsewhere, as Richard Martin of Goal also gave him a 3/10 and wrote: "Was tortured by Mitoma for the opening goal and then put up no resistance to the Japan international as he nudged in the second. Also easily beaten down the flank before Rutter struck the third."

Fans were also bemused by the display, fearing that Mazraoui has taken has step backwards since Amorim took over from Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. One noted: "Mazraoui hasn't been good since Ten Hag left." Along the same lines, another added: "What happened to Mazraoui since ten Hag left?" Concurring, someone else wrote: "Mazraoui under Ten Hag is different to Mazraoui under Amorim."

One claimed: "Mazraoui has fallen off massively the last few weeks." Another said: "Mazraoui has been poor today. Not use to this sight of him but sleeping on all three goals." And finally, someone wrote: "Mazraoui we need to have a serious conversation."

Stats via SofaScore.